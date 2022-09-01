ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football linebacker Juwan Mitchell among 5 Vols out against Ball State in opener

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Linebacker Juwan Mitchell is among five Tennessee football players not playing against Ball State in the season opener Thursday.

Mitchell, a Texas transfer, missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury. He led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020 and has competed with Aaron Beasley for the Vols' starting spot at middle linebacker.

Cornerbacks De'Shawn Rucker and Dee Williams, tight end Miles Campbell and wide receiver Chas Nimrod are also out.

Williams, a junior college transfer, was set to make his UT debut. He and Trevon Flowers are listed as the primary punt returners.

A UT spokesperson did not provide a reason for their unavailability.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

