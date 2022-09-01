Read full article on original website
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona
ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
Union support highest since 1965
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Union support in 2022 is the highest it’s been since 1965. Nearly three out of four Americans surveyed in a Gallup poll last month support unions, giving people who came to the 24th annual union picnic at Kennedy Park reason to celebrate. “We’re seeing...
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
Families spend Labor Day on Mount Lemmon
We spoke with families about how they're spending their holiday on Mount Lemmon. Many said it was for the cooler weather, and to have quality time outdoors.
Tucson City Council Moves in Favor of Increased Electric Vehicle Readiness; Rising Costs a Concern
The Tucson City Council recently approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code to ensure that new commercial development in Tucson is electric-vehicle compatible, commonly expressed as “EV-ready.”. “These new regulations would require all new commercial development, multi-family, office, and retail to include EV stations or outlets, as well...
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park
Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
Valley fever vaccine still years away
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
Wolcott Group Sells Tucson Asset for $37M
The property last traded for $7.5 million. Wolcott Group has sold Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit community in Tucson, Ariz., for $37 million. The property last traded in 2017, when the former owner paid $7.5 million for the asset, Yardi Matrix data shows. ABI Multifamily arranged the deal....
Rio Rico High School ends school day after man with assault rifle
Rio Rico High School ended its school day early Friday after a man was seen with an assault rifle near the school.
2022 Southern Arizona high school football spotlight: Sahuarita Mustangs
2021 record: 1-8 overall, 0-4 3A South (last) Head coach: Jake Price, 1-9 second year at Sahuarita and overall. He took over at Sahuarita last season after Don Watt departed after three seasons. A student at Northwestern State at Natchitoches, La., Price relocated to Tucson and attended Arizona to live closer to his mom’s family that resided in Douglas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Education at Arizona in 2004 and was an assistant coach at the high school level since. Price has coached under the likes of Gary Minor, who made Ironwood Ridge a winning program from scratch after it opened in 2001, Andy Litten at Marana and Matt Johnson at Mountain View. Price left Tucson in 2018 because his wife Kiki’s employment took her to Dallas. He experienced the spectacle of high school football in Texas, serving as an assistant at Community High School there. A year later, he and Kiki and daughter Cyra were forced to move back to Tucson because of health reasons within his family.
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
Man found dead near Tucson auto shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
City of Tucson wins $25,000 grant for new dog park
Tucsonans will soon have another option to take their furry friends for a walk at, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the PetSafe® 2022 Bark for Your Park™ Contest.
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
