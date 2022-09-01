ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

The best Week 1 high school football matchups in Lane County

By Zack Palmer, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3l4s_0hehofA600

Local high school football fans won’t have to wait very long for some choice matchups this fall.

Game of the week: Wilsonville at Thurston – 7 p.m. Friday

The first batch of weekly coaches polls were released Tuesday with Wilsonville at No. 1 and Thurston at No. 2 in the Class 5A rankings, and those two teams will meet up Friday night for a Week 1 heavyweight showdown in Springfield.

“That was the plan, to challenge ourselves right off the bat,” Thurston coach Justin Starck said. “If things go well, great, we will take that and build on it. If we struggle then we’ll try to figure out what we need to fix and work on it during the league season.”

There’s plenty of history between the two teams, with Thurston eliminating Wilsonville from the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. The Colts beat the Wildcats in the 5A state championship game in 2018, then bounced them in the 2019 quarterfinals and 2021 semifinals.

Now the rivalry continues with a regular season nonleague matchup, and the Colts will have plenty of questions to answer after graduating 26 seniors off last year’s state runner-up squad. Oh, and then there’s the matter of No. 3 Summit waiting for a Week 2 showdown.

“We definitely want to use these first two games as a gauge of where we are,” Starck said.

Here are some other games of note this week.

South Eugene at McDaniel – 7 p.m. Thursday

Formerly known as Madison High School, McDaniel was renamed in 2021 and the Mountain Lions have a history of struggles on the football field, winning just four games since 2018.

South Eugene didn’t field a football team the last two seasons, electing to scuttle the program due to low turnout during the COVID-affected 2020 season. The Axe are back this year under former coach Chad Kessler, who is looking to rebuild the program after years of ups and downs.

South won 10 games in two seasons under former coach Kenny Koberstein, but won just eight games in the five seasons before that.

This will be a good test for two programs looking to get back on track.

Churchill at Marist – 7 p.m. Friday

Marist coach Frank Geske never shies away from scheduling tough nonleague opponents, and the Spartans will start the 2022 season playing up a class against another local team.

The Spartans went 10-3 last year and lost to Marshfield in the Class 4A championship game, and they also advanced to the finals in 2020 and semifinals in 2019. Marist lost some key components from last year’s team but the program always manages to reload.

Churchill played for a state championship in 2017 but the Lancers have struggled recently, going 5-5 last season and losing in the first round of the playoffs. Head coach AJ Robinson stepped down in the offseason and Kirk Miller was hired to take over the program.

Marist will be looking to prove itself against a bigger opponent, and Churchill will be looking to prove that last year was a fluke.

Newport at Siuslaw – 7 p.m. Friday

Siuslaw won a 3A state championship last year with one of the strongest rosters in program history, and coach Sam Johnson will be looking to build on that success.

The Vikings will open the season against a fellow coastal opponent in Newport, which has struggled in the last decade. The first coaches poll of the season has Siuslaw ranked No. 4, so the pressure will be on to continue moving the program forward after last year’s runaway success.

Follow Zack Palmer on Twitter@zpalmer_11 or email atzpalmer@registerguard.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
Springfield, OR
Football
City
Thurston, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Sports
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Sports
Lane County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Springfield, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Football
Lane County, OR
Football
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1

Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs

With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

ESPN’s College Gameday Picks are In

Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 17.5-point favorite over Oregon. Vegas' apparent confidence in the defending national champion Bulldogs seems to have transferred over...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Coaches Poll#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wildcats#Madison High School
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy