Jordan Henderson eyeing Liverpool return after international break
A timeline has been put on Jordan Henderson's return for Liverpool from a hamstring injury.
Transfer rumours: Son frustrated at Spurs; Liverpool & Arsenal plot Caicedo bids
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Son Heung-min, Moises Caicedo, Naby Keita, Edson Alvarez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Antonio Rudiger & more.
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante left out of Chelsea squad to face Zagreb
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante have been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Zagreb.
PSG predicted lineup vs Juventus - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Juventus in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Bayern Munich's Kane plan; PSG retain Rashford interest
Monday's transfer rumours include Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Gavi, Conor Gallagher, Endrick & more.
Armando Broja reacts to new Chelsea contract & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang competition
Armando Broja admits he is looking forward to competing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea.
Man City predicted lineup vs Sevilla - Champions League
Manchester City's predicted lineup for their Champions League clash with Sevilla.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Man Utd defeat; Martinelli VAR call; Arsenal injuries
Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after seeing his Arsneal side lose 3-1 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Barcelona 'seeking legal advice' over Antoine Griezmann loan deal
Barcelona are seeking legal advice over Antoine Griezmann's loan spell at Atletico Madrid, reports in Spain have claimed.
Olivier Giroud never feared Rafael Leao would leave AC Milan for Chelsea
Olivier Ground insists that he was always confident Rafael Leao would remain an AC Milan player despite links with a move to Chelsea.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
The Real Madrid predicted lineup that could face Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Antony admits debut Man Utd goal gave him 'goosebumps'
Antony reflects on the feeling of scoring his first goal for Man Utd.
Erik ten Hag on whether Man Utd could launch Premier League title challenge
Erik ten Hag has cooled talk of a Premier League title challenge for Man Utd after their 3-1 win over Arsenal.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Reece James close to signing new Chelsea contract
Reece James is close to finalising a new long-term Chelsea contract.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Barcelona confident Gavi contract agreement is close despite fresh transfer interest
Barcelona believe Gavi will sign new contract
