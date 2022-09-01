Read full article on original website
NASA's new Moon rocket set for launch Saturday after delay
NASA's Space Launch System is set to take flight Saturday afternoon on an uncrewed trip to the Moon after the launch was called off Monday. Why it matters: This mission — called Artemis I — is the first in NASA's bid to return people to the surface Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program.
When galaxies collide
About 1 billion years ago, two galaxies merged, creating a new galaxy seen in a photo taken by a telescope in the Southern Hemisphere. Why it matters: Galaxies can grow and evolve through collisions like this one, giving scientists a glimpse into the diversity of these types of objects out there in the universe.
Historic heat wave intensifies in the West as grid concerns mount
One of the U.S. West's worst-ever September heat waves is bringing a prolonged period of record-shattering temperatures to at least a half-dozen states this week. The big picture: Numerous monthly and all-time temperature records began to tumble in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in California on Monday. More records are likely to be threatened into the coming weekend.
Pakistan calls for more aid as flood death toll rises to over 1,250
Pakistan on Saturday appealed to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left more than 1,200 people dead, ABC News reports. Driving the news: The request comes as the toll from floods that started in mid-June continued to climb, with 57 more...
