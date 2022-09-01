Read full article on original website
Widespread rain leads to flooding in portions of Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Widespread, consistent heavy rain moved through Middle Georgia Sunday evening, prompting flood warnings across three counties, including Macon-Bibb. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms there was flooding along Zebulon Road from Plantation Center to Peake Road. Once the Macon Water Authority arrived on the scene, they were able to fix some issues that allowed the floodwaters to recede.
Georgians flock to Macon to break a sweat at 45th annual Labor Day Road Race
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The faster you run, the sooner you're done. "I'm not sitting on the couch at home or sitting in bed, at home. We're out here doing something or trying to be healthy," Bonnie Hopkins said. That was the motto of over 1400 participants at Macon's 45th Labor...
Macon Peace and Unity Block Party and Soul Food Competition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Members of the newly revitalized Mill Hill community, along with the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and Macon Peace and Unity welcomed everyone into the neighborhood for a day of music, food, and soul at the Macon Peace and Unity Block Party & Soul Food Competition.
The Otis Redding Center for the Arts goes back to P&Z Review Board
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning had some issues with a design for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts back in August but the new addition to the downtown landscape is giving it another go. The revised design features many of the same features that...
Long-serving Police Chief in Reynolds dies at 72
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The former police chief of a Middle Georgia city has died. In a media release, officials announced the passing of Robert Bacle. He served as Chief of Police in Reynolds in Taylor County. Bacle started his career as Chief of Police in Reynolds on January...
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
A man is dead following a crash on Northside Drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as 66-year-old Jackie Polk was driving south on Northside Drive and crossed over into northbound traffic before leaving the road and hitting a tree.
Police: Warner Robins child dead after falling from balcony at Panama City Beach resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - A child from Warner Robins has died in Panama City Beach, Florida following a Saturday morning incident. According to ABC Affiliate WMBB-TV, Panama City Beach Police Department officials say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Lake Town Wharf. Investigators told reporters a 4-year-old...
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Coroner: Woman's body found in creek near downtown Macon
UPDATE: 11:19 A.M. -- Bibb County Deputies say that no foul play is suspected and investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances of her death. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the body will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
One man hospitalized after being shot, nearby carjacking possibly related
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened in West Macon just after 1:00 on Labor Day afternoon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by a man driving a gray BMW.
Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire
ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
GBI: Hall County deputy shoots man following pursuit with motorcycle
The GBI is investigating after Hall County deputies shot a man following a pursuit with a motorcycle Saturday night, according to authorities.
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
