LaLa Luxe
4d ago
What a handsome young man. God bless and keep his family 😔❤️
Deborah Kindrick
3d ago
My deepest heartfelt sympathies and prayers are extended to The Honore Family & Friends. RIP Kyle Honore.🙏🏽 🌹 🕯
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Cyclists, family honor US Diplomat killed In Bethesda with memorial bike ride
BETHESDA, MD - In Montgomery County, a long time US diplomat with the State Department who was killed while riding her bicycle is being remembered and honored. Just last month, Sarah Langenkamp was hit by a flatbed truck on river road in Bethesda, Maryland while biking home. Family, friends, co-workers,...
School board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.
Youth curfew announced in Prince George’s County after violent Labor Day weekend leaves 4 dead
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a youth curfew after a very violent Labor Day weekend that left four dead and several others injured. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says the curfew will begin this upcoming weekend and will last for around 30 days. Ramirez says...
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
BF Kills GF During Labor Day Weekend Fight In Temple Hills
A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend's death on accusations he shot and killed her during a dispute Labor Day Weekend in Maryland, authorities said. Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, NC, was found with a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace around...
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade
FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade. FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!. This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
Bethesda woman honored who was killed in bicycle crash
The husband of a State Department employee who died while riding her bicycle has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Today, Sarah Langenkamp was honored with a memorial bike ride. Just last month, she was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while on the way home. Right before the tragedy, Sarah and her husband were evacuated to the DC area from Ukraine. Mr. Langenkamp says it's tough to think she would've been safer braving air strikes in Kiev than riding a bike on the street.
A Teenager In Prince William County Is Dead After Being Shot At By Police
A 19-year-old Prince William County resident died on Sunday, after being shot at by police last week. His family is grieving — and criticizing police for firing too quickly. Officers involved in an interagency narcotics task force shot at Jaiden Malik Carter and an unnamed 30-year-old man on September 1 in Dale City, according to a police report.
‘History’ hikes commemorate International Underground Railroad Month in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - September is International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The month recognizes known freedom seekers and underground railroad operatives, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, when they escaped from slavery. Saturday, Montgomery County commemorated the month by offering history tours, highlighting the struggles of the freedom seekers. Whether...
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Men in Virginia set up date through Facebook, get robbed at knifepoint
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a rendezvous at a Super 8 hotel Saturday ended when three people robbed two men. Investigators said the people the men were meeting were in on the robbery. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the men met their prospective dates on Facebook. The dates asked […]
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
