Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO