Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
WCJB
TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago WCJB TV20 launched the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, now the station is expanding the TV20 News at Noon. Starting on Labor Day, the TV20 News at Noon will go from a half-hour broadcast to an hour-long broadcast. The expanded newscast gives...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
WCJB
Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sterling Lord died at a nursing home in Ocala at the age of 102. He was a literary agent, who arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to Art Buchwald and Edward M Kennedy. He is the one who found a publisher for...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Different yoga styles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help you center yourself and learn balance. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three different styles of yoga.
WCJB
101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
WCJB
Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener. After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field...
WCJB
Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
WCJB
No. 13 Florida volleyball team drops 4-set match to No. 4 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive match, the No. 13 Florida volleyball team lost to a top-25 ranked opponent. The Gators (3-2) fell in four sets to fourth-ranked Minnesota (3-1), on the road, Sunday. The orange and blue dropped the first and third sets 22-25, and the fourth...
WCJB
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD. Jaren Hamilton...
WCJB
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
WCJB
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
WCJB
Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
