Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 News at Noon expands to hour-long newscast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago WCJB TV20 launched the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, now the station is expanding the TV20 News at Noon. Starting on Labor Day, the TV20 News at Noon will go from a half-hour broadcast to an hour-long broadcast. The expanded newscast gives...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Literary agent Sterling Lord died at the age of 102

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sterling Lord died at a nursing home in Ocala at the age of 102. He was a literary agent, who arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to Art Buchwald and Edward M Kennedy. He is the one who found a publisher for...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener. After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No. 13 Florida volleyball team drops 4-set match to No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive match, the No. 13 Florida volleyball team lost to a top-25 ranked opponent. The Gators (3-2) fell in four sets to fourth-ranked Minnesota (3-1), on the road, Sunday. The orange and blue dropped the first and third sets 22-25, and the fourth...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD. Jaren Hamilton...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

