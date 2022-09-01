Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut
money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters
These new boosters from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are designed specifically to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants. The post CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads
At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
ctexaminer.com
Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District
Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall
TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Connecticut
Reader's Digest has revealed its choice for the best sandwich in Connecticut in a brand-new report. The publication shared its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clam roll is the best sandwich in Connecticut thanks to the fresh clams available along the...
Housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Many housekeepers at Connecticut hospitals say COVID-19 pandemic benefits have only come after prolonged demands for recognition, if at all.
US Dept. of Transportation launches airline dashboard ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. government launched an airline customer service dashboard to help travelers. The website, which went live on Thursday, was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It shows people what guarantees, refunds, or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in the case of a cancellation or delay. For example, will they give you a refund if your flight gets canceled? If you have an overnight flight that gets canceled, will they put you up in a hotel for free overnight?
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
'Inflation is here' | pockets feel the pinch this Labor Day weekend
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Labor Day Weekend typically comes with a rush at the pump and a last-minute dash to the store. However, FOX61 spoke with people who said there were many things to consider this year before their celebrations and BBQs. Eugene Haynes from West Hartford said he's...
Deer Lake poised to be preserved as pristine Connecticut natural resource for generations
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — The non-profit Pathfinders Inc. announced Thursday that they’ve signed a contract to buy Deer Lake in Killingworth from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and in doing so, will preserve the 255-acre property as a greenway. For generations, families have flocked...
Early data points to big summer for Connecticut tourism
OLD LYME, Conn. — School is back in session and with Labor Day looming, the Summer season is on the way out. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development just shared an early statistic that is encouraging as far as tourism numbers go. Maribel La Luz, the director...
