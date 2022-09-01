ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Jake Wells

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator's testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you'll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads

At a crucial time in the young nation's history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

"Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester". "Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford". "Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange". Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
ctexaminer.com

Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state's auditor's office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor's office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
FOX 61

Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

TOLLAND, Conn. — "Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons," said owner of Wright's Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
TOLLAND, CT
FOX 61

New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here's what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries' utility companies on their behalf.
FOX 61

US Dept. of Transportation launches airline dashboard ahead of holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. government launched an airline customer service dashboard to help travelers. The website, which went live on Thursday, was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It shows people what guarantees, refunds, or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in the case of a cancellation or delay. For example, will they give you a refund if your flight gets canceled? If you have an overnight flight that gets canceled, will they put you up in a hotel for free overnight?
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
