Eugene, OR

Cedar Creek Fire grows 8,400 acres in three days

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
PHOTOS: Firefighters continue containing the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek fire are making progress, but it's a difficult, dangerous process. The terrain is steep and nearly inaccessible. The weather is not cooperating. The Cedar Creek fire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon, was started by a lightning...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
EUGENE, OR
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
EUGENE, OR
September 4th is National Blood Donation Day

Counties around the country are suffering from a massive blood shortage, that medical officials are dubbing a "blood crisis," with Lane County being no exception. Back in 2016, National Blood Donation week started as a way to help raise awareness for a severe, ongoing blood shortage. This year, it ran from September 1st to September 7th, with September 4th being National Blood Donation Day.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Cinema Day at local theaters provided affordability and entertainment to movie goers

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

