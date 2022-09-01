ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Cypress employers get creative with job options, and educational opportunities for students

By Nick Natario via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgIIo_0hehk1zZ00

As ABC13 Localish highlights Cypress, we're offering neighbors a way to find a job or educational opportunities.

We've partnered with Workforce Solutions to connect employers with candidates. One way was an in-person job fair at the agency's location in Willowbrook last week.

While there, candidates met with a handful of employers offering a variety of jobs from $20 an hour, encouraging people to vote.

"They'll be knocking on doors asking everyone if they've voted," Texas Tool Belt apprenticeship ambassador, Ebony Jackson, explained. "Getting them the opportunity to vote. Showing them the new voting polls."

Another is to get people to work in one of the state's biggest school districts, Cy-Fair ISD.

"Cy-Fair is where you want to be," Cy-Fair ISD's human resources assistant director, Gregory Lozano, explained. "With the opportunities that are available. With the support we give you."

The jobs may be different, but the struggles are the same. Right now, employers have positions, but they've been hard to fill across the country. Cy-Fair ISD raised starting teacher pay, but it still has a teacher shortage.

"Years ago, we would attend job fairs where we would have upwards of 100 employers, but you'd have upwards of 350 applicants. To where now, we're attending job fairs with anyone from 50 to 100 applicants available," Lozano said.

Texas Tool Belt's election position requires people to drive around. With high gas prices, it had to lure new workers with a $20 gas gift card.

"It's every time they go out," Jackson said.

If you're looking for work in the Cypress area, recruiters say new employers are constantly reaching out, and it's with a variety of industries.

"In the Cypress area, we're seeing a lot of medical fields," Workforce Solutions manager, Michelle Westlake, explained. "A lot of medical occupations. A lot of retail. A lot of food service and hospitality."

If you're looking for work in Cypress, or anywhere else in southeast Texas, join our virtual job fair wherever you stream ABC13 at 10 a.m. each Thursday. You can call our viewer hotline at 713-243-6663 or
visit Workforce Solution's website , and look for the "as seen on TV" section.

There are education opportunities too.

Houston Community College opened a new campus not too far from Cypress in Katy.

"We opened and had summer school here at the new Katy campus," HCC Northwest Campus president, Dr. Zachary Hodges, said. "Now, we're into our fall semester."

The school works with local industries to develop courses and programs with jobs available in the area.

"We're finding there's a huge ESL opportunity here," Hodges explained. "We already responded with classes, and all you have to do is come in the front door and be at the level you need to be."

Classes have started, but it's not too late. You can still register for classes by next month.

"If you're running late, a month from now we'll have our second start," Hodges said. "You'll still finish at the regular time."

With the height of hurricane season approaching, HCC is also offering a new course for business owners. It's located at HCC's new Resiliency Center of Excellence.

The course will educate business owners about how to handle natural disasters, including hurricanes and flooding, not just from the storms themselves, but navigating the supply chain issues that come with them.

Courses can be taught at school, or virtually. Many of the classes come with no cost either because they're federally funded. For more information email, hccs.edu/cctrain@hccs.edu .

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Union presents solutions to TX teacher shortage crisis

The teacher shortage crisis is one of the most crucial conversations in the nation involving the public education system. Many education advocates are looking past the obstacles and focusing on tangible solutions to the needs of students, teachers, administration and families. Leaders from the American Federation of Teachers hosted a...
TEXAS STATE
multihousingnews.com

Houston Community Receives $13M Refi

Northmarq secured the 10-year loan through its in-house Fannie Mae DUS team. Northmarq has arranged the $13.4 million refinancing of Aria at Bellfort, a142-unit mission-driven multifamily community in Houston. Travis Fite, senior vice president of Northmarq’s Houston debt/equity team, negotiated the deal, securing the permanent-fixed loan through the firm’s internal...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
City
Tool, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Demolition of Landmark Grocery Store Clears Way for Urban Village

BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.
BELLAIRE, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says

HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Houston Community College#Workforce Solutions#Texas Tool Belt
realtynewsreport.com

Surging Construction in Houston

HOUSTON – Ralph Bivins of Realty News Report: The latest edition of THE RALPH BIVINS PROJECT features an interview with Christen Vestal, principal at Vigavi Realty, a participant a major construction boom. To Listen to the ENTIRE PODCAST CLICK HERE. RALPH BIVINS: We’re here today to talk with Christen...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
defendernetwork.com

Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston’s Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of “left-wing progressives” and urged congregates to “throw those bums out of office,” has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Antisemitic incidents sharply rising, and more

The incidents of antisemitic attacks have increased threefold in this country since 2015 with internet activity helping to fuel some of that rapid increase. “We know that they’ve been much more boisterous, much more active and much more comfortable expressing their antisemitism and racism over the last few years,” said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Southwest.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller

Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy