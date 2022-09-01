Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO