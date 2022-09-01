Read full article on original website
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham city leaders to consider unsolicited proposal to turn parking deck into apartments
Durham, N.C. — A city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham could soon get turned into apartments. Developers with Craig Davis Properties (CDP) believe the proposed development entitled "The James" would be the tallest building in downtown Durham. "We have always believed that the site could be improved," said Earl...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Hosting Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members of all ages to the second annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday, September 10. The potential make-up date is Sunday, September 11. The festival will take place at 1015 Andrews Store Road in Pittsboro and hopes to help participants “express their creativity by creating a masterpiece.”
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?
Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Seeking Public Input in Selecting New Police Chief
The Town of Chapel Hill is providing residents the opportunity to give feedback and guide its search for the next Chapel Hill Police Chief. After Chief Chris Blue announced his intention to retire, the police department started seeking a replacement. To help, the town government recently released a short survey where residents can share their thoughts regarding what they believe the police chief’s priorities should be. Community members can also detail major opportunities and challenges they believe face both the Chapel Hill Police Department and a new police chief, as well as list the most important leadership qualities for the next chief of police.
newsoforange.com
Providence Smiles fills void in downtown Hillsborough
Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”
chapelboro.com
Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County
Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
'What happened wasn't right': Ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones speaks at rally
Kenly, N.C. — Supporters of recently ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones held a rally Friday night in support of her. Jones was among the speakers during the “Justice for Justine” rally at 306 E. Second St. "This brings tears to my eyes not because I'm sad,"...
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
Thousands of music-lovers flood will the streets of downtown Raleigh this weekend for Hopscotch Festival
Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh will be filled with music-lovers this weekend as the city hosts Hopscotch music festival for its 11th year. The music festival highlights indie pop artists, many who have spawned from across North Carolina. Australian Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is headlining Hopscotch on Thursday this year....
Teachers hired in Guilford County to focus on student learning loss
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school has funded intervention teachers to focus on learning loss. The program started as an after-school tutoring program twice a week. With 400 students needing attention and transportation, things got tough. So this year, the principal built the focus groups into the school day. Five days a […]
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
jocoreport.com
Pet Hall Opens As Campbell’s First Pet-Friendly On-Campus Residence Hall
BUIES CREEK – Dogs, cats, turtles, ferrets. Even a flying squirrel. Campbell’s on-campus students have tried to sneak many-a-pet into their residence halls over the years, and rarely have they done it successfully. Those students won’t have to hide those animals anymore with the addition of Pet Hall,...
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in North Carolina, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses
Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Power outages reported in High Point as storms roll through
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Energy crews are working to restore power in High Point on Monday afternoon as storms roll through the area. Around 1,700 people are without power. The outages were reported near the Deep River area, according to a statement posted on social media by the City of High Point. Officials have […]
