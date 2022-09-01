ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County Hosting Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival

The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members of all ages to the second annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday, September 10. The potential make-up date is Sunday, September 11. The festival will take place at 1015 Andrews Store Road in Pittsboro and hopes to help participants “express their creativity by creating a masterpiece.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham’s Getting $14 Million in ARPA Money. Where’s It All Going?

Chatham County received $14 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and so far $5 million of that has been properly allocated. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided federal money to local governments to help relieve the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and help reboot the economy. Chatham County has spent the funding on a variety of public services including parks, vaccine incentives and community conversation events.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Seeking Public Input in Selecting New Police Chief

The Town of Chapel Hill is providing residents the opportunity to give feedback and guide its search for the next Chapel Hill Police Chief. After Chief Chris Blue announced his intention to retire, the police department started seeking a replacement. To help, the town government recently released a short survey where residents can share their thoughts regarding what they believe the police chief’s priorities should be. Community members can also detail major opportunities and challenges they believe face both the Chapel Hill Police Department and a new police chief, as well as list the most important leadership qualities for the next chief of police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
newsoforange.com

Providence Smiles fills void in downtown Hillsborough

Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Labor Day Weekend Alters Services Around Orange County

Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is coming up. Orange County residents can enjoy a day of rest and relaxation on Monday, September 5. The federal holiday means the majority of Americans will have the day off. Here’s a list of what services will be altered in observance...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses

Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Power outages reported in High Point as storms roll through

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Energy crews are working to restore power in High Point on Monday afternoon as storms roll through the area. Around 1,700 people are without power. The outages were reported near the Deep River area, according to a statement posted on social media by the City of High Point. Officials have […]
HIGH POINT, NC

