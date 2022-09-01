ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: SB lanes of I-25 at Woodmen reopen after crash

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

THURSDAY 9/1/22 7:43 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The roadway has reopened as of 5:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-25 SB down to one lane at Woodmen due to crash

THURSDAY 9/1/22 4:15 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — All three left southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Woodmen Road due to a crash.

According to COTrip , the crash is between the North Academy Boulevard exit and the Woodmen exit.

Heavy delays are expected, plan alternate routes if you are headed that way.

