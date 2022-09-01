ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Beamer downgrades Corey Rucker’s status for season opener vs. Georgia State

By Ben Portnoy
 4 days ago

South Carolina will be down a wide receiver on Saturday against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker is out for the Gamecocks’ season opener, head coach Shane Beamer said Thursday night on his weekly radio show.

Beamer characterized Rucker as “questionable” during his press conference on Tuesday, noting he was the player the Gamecocks’ staff was most concerned about long term. His exact injury was not disclosed.

The former Arkansas State receiver is expected to be a major contributor whenever he does get healthy. Rucker finished his time with the Red Wolves notching 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns on 75 receptions over two seasons.

Beamer also said punter Kai Kroger is expected to play, but Alex Herrera could work in Kroeger’s place if he’s unable to go. Kroeger suffered a foot injury shortly before fall camp began.

It remains to be seen who would replace Kroeger as South Carolina’s holder. Punter William Joyce held during the portions of fall camp that were open to reporters.

Running back Christian Beal-Smith continues to work back from injury, as well. Beamer said he remains “questionable” for Saturday.

“He practiced on Tuesday,” Beamer said. “... We’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours or so.”

Beal-Smith transferred to South Carolina after a standout career at Wake Forest. Splitting time with 2021 All-American Kenneth Walker III, he led the Demon Deacons in rushing each of the past two seasons.

With Beal-Smith hurting, MarShawn Lloyd is expected to be the bell cow out of the backfield on Saturday. Lloyd was a top-50 recruit coming out of high school, picking South Carolina over Georgia and Penn State, among others. He tore his ACL during fall camp of his freshman season, missing his entire first campaign in Columbia.

Georgia State is led by former Steve Spurrier assistant Shawn Elliott . The Panthers have reached bowl games in four of Elliott’s five seasons as head coach.

Former Gamecocks defensive back Jamyest Williams will also make up half of the Panthers’ talented backfield tandem alongside Tucker Gregg. Williams transferred to Georgia State after playing parts of three seasons at South Carolina, eventually transitioning from defensive back to running back in Atlanta.

Sports
