Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
thezebra.org
Don’t Miss Art on the Avenue!
Alexandria, VA – Over 350 artists will descend on Mount Vernon Avenue in the heart of Del Ray on Saturday, October 1, for Art on the Avenue, the region’s top multicultural arts festival. While the artists’ backgrounds are diverse – this year’s artists include a firefighter, a former zookeeper, teachers, scientists, veterans, and more – many have a common link: they thrived in the Del Ray Artisans’ supportive arts community.
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
themunchonline.com
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,
3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, Washington, DC 20016 - Welcome to this lovely Sunny corner unit in this Iconic Pet friendly community of McLean Gardens. This Bright freshly painted home features eight windows on four sides, Newly updated Granite Kitchen with newer appliances, All new light fixtures, In-Unit WASHER/DRYER, Hardwood floors under nice carpet and An Additional Large dedicated storage space. Optional parking space available for $215/month. McLean Gardens boasts a great neighborhood Pool, tennis, BBQ , Dog Park, Community Garden, Playgrounds and much more. Extremely convenient to Shops, Dining and Metro.
Deal struck to reopen neighborhood shortcut across billionaire developer's property
KENSINGTON, Md. — A dispute that pitted residents of neighborhoods surrounding the defunct White Flint Mall in North Bethesda against the company founded by D.C.'s biggest billionaire, Ted Lerner, is settled according to Montgomery County authorities. Late Friday, Montgomery County officials and representatives of the Lerner company announced a...
loudoun.gov
Fire Marshal’s Seek Community Assistance After Sterling Fire
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) is seeking the communities assistance related to a fire that occurred around 4:00 a.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022 on Whittingham Circle in the Algonkian/Countryside area of Sterling. At 4:03 a.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911...
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
themunchonline.com
1612 16th Street NW #4
Stunning and Bright Modern Two Story Apartment - Don't miss this stunning, light-filled, and unique two story apartment in the luxury Tapies Condominium. The apartment's first level has a dramatic living room with gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, separate dining area, powder room, and a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The second level has a large loft area overlooking the living room (home office?) and a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom.
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
wcti12.com
Virginia AMC theater evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at separate AMC theater
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — An AMC movie theater in Virginia closed for the day on Saturday due to a threat, police said, and two people were injured at another AMC theater nearby in a separate incident. The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed following a threat...
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
WJLA
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ffxnow.com
Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston
Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
sungazette.news
Charges levied in crash that killed pedestrian in Falls Church
A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi Martinez Gonzalez with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection with the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
