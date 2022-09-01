ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

thezebra.org

Don’t Miss Art on the Avenue!

Alexandria, VA – Over 350 artists will descend on Mount Vernon Avenue in the heart of Del Ray on Saturday, October 1, for Art on the Avenue, the region’s top multicultural arts festival. While the artists’ backgrounds are diverse – this year’s artists include a firefighter, a former zookeeper, teachers, scientists, veterans, and more – many have a common link: they thrived in the Del Ray Artisans’ supportive arts community.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640,

3930 NW Langley Ct NW #D640, Washington, DC 20016 - Welcome to this lovely Sunny corner unit in this Iconic Pet friendly community of McLean Gardens. This Bright freshly painted home features eight windows on four sides, Newly updated Granite Kitchen with newer appliances, All new light fixtures, In-Unit WASHER/DRYER, Hardwood floors under nice carpet and An Additional Large dedicated storage space. Optional parking space available for $215/month. McLean Gardens boasts a great neighborhood Pool, tennis, BBQ , Dog Park, Community Garden, Playgrounds and much more. Extremely convenient to Shops, Dining and Metro.
WASHINGTON, DC
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Pilot, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
loudoun.gov

Fire Marshal’s Seek Community Assistance After Sterling Fire

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) is seeking the communities assistance related to a fire that occurred around 4:00 a.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022 on Whittingham Circle in the Algonkian/Countryside area of Sterling. At 4:03 a.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911...
STERLING, VA
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia

(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

1612 16th Street NW #4

Stunning and Bright Modern Two Story Apartment - Don't miss this stunning, light-filled, and unique two story apartment in the luxury Tapies Condominium. The apartment's first level has a dramatic living room with gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, separate dining area, powder room, and a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The second level has a large loft area overlooking the living room (home office?) and a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
#King Street#City Council#Foot Traffic#Art
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
GAINESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Concerns grow as violence increases in the Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mounting concerns for morning commuters and the new general manager of Metro is responding to concerns voiced by riders. His comments come after another instance of violence. Commuters are understandably concerned after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the L’enfant Plaza Station. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke took to Twitter Thursday […]
WASHINGTON, DC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Inaugural ‘Reggae at the Lake’ festival set for this month in Reston

Lake Anne is welcoming a new festival on Sept. 10 at the plaza (1609 Washington Plaza North) in Reston. The first annual Reggae at the Lake Festival will feature international reggae bands, food, crafts and family activities. Ramon Pardo — a local realtor with Terra Properties and member of the...
sungazette.news

Charges levied in crash that killed pedestrian in Falls Church

A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi Martinez Gonzalez with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection with the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford

Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

