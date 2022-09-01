Read full article on original website
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
2 NW Kansas men injured after ATV sideswipes SUV
NORTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Norton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley E. Hager, 24, Almena, was northbound on Norton County Road W9 eight miles west of Norton. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 36 and sideswiped a westbound 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, Norton.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Probation Violation; attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; 2 counts of assault. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear; criminal impersonation, obstructing peace officer, theft and disturbing the peace. Derek L. Bissonette. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Assault by strangulation or...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Dewain Donald Coleman, 47, North Platte and Tanya Suzanne Ruppert, 45, North Platte. Brandon Wade Siefford, 24, North Platte and Treyann Marie Miller, 25, North Platte. Richard William Clark Jr., 47, North Platte and Virginia Catherine Hopper, 37, North Platte. Nathan Scott Manary, 22, Wallace and Arika Hope Starr, 24,...
Lincoln County CASA to host back-to-school volunteer training
Lincoln County CASA, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive, will host a back-to-school new CASA Volunteer training in North Platte in September and October 2022. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system that the program serves in the Lincoln County area. The time commitment to a child is 4-6 hours per month and set by the Volunteer Advocates schedule.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
Lincoln County, Chamber enter into agreement on rail park
Lincoln County and the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation have entered into a long-term memorandum of understanding agreement regarding the pending purchase of the Greenbrier property at the proposed Hershey Rail Park, eight miles west of North Platte. Lincoln County Commissioners decided Monday through a 5-0 vote to...
Knights split day one of McCook tourney
North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball split its matches Friday during day one of a McCook Community College hosted tournament expected to lure in 18 teams before the weekend is over. The Knights came up short against the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the first match with sets of...
