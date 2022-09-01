Lincoln County CASA, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive, will host a back-to-school new CASA Volunteer training in North Platte in September and October 2022. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system that the program serves in the Lincoln County area. The time commitment to a child is 4-6 hours per month and set by the Volunteer Advocates schedule.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO