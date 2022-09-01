ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

2 NW Kansas men injured after ATV sideswipes SUV

NORTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Norton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley E. Hager, 24, Almena, was northbound on Norton County Road W9 eight miles west of Norton. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 36 and sideswiped a westbound 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, Norton.
NORTON COUNTY, KS
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Probation Violation; attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; 2 counts of assault. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear; criminal impersonation, obstructing peace officer, theft and disturbing the peace. Derek L. Bissonette. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Assault by strangulation or...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Mccook, NE
Mccook, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Dewain Donald Coleman, 47, North Platte and Tanya Suzanne Ruppert, 45, North Platte. Brandon Wade Siefford, 24, North Platte and Treyann Marie Miller, 25, North Platte. Richard William Clark Jr., 47, North Platte and Virginia Catherine Hopper, 37, North Platte. Nathan Scott Manary, 22, Wallace and Arika Hope Starr, 24,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County CASA to host back-to-school volunteer training

Lincoln County CASA, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive, will host a back-to-school new CASA Volunteer training in North Platte in September and October 2022. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system that the program serves in the Lincoln County area. The time commitment to a child is 4-6 hours per month and set by the Volunteer Advocates schedule.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County, Chamber enter into agreement on rail park

Lincoln County and the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation have entered into a long-term memorandum of understanding agreement regarding the pending purchase of the Greenbrier property at the proposed Hershey Rail Park, eight miles west of North Platte. Lincoln County Commissioners decided Monday through a 5-0 vote to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Hall
North Platte Post

Knights split day one of McCook tourney

North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball split its matches Friday during day one of a McCook Community College hosted tournament expected to lure in 18 teams before the weekend is over. The Knights came up short against the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the first match with sets of...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy