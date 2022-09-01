ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHYY

Biden and Trump can’t stay away from northeastern Pa.

Everyone is coming to Pennsylvania. With midterms approaching and the commonwealth’s open U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races remaining highly competitive, national Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds. They view Northeastern Pennsylvania as especially key. President Joe Biden made his second of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike

Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race

As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania naloxone mailing program tops 10,000 doses

Pennsylvania health officials are celebrating the distribution of more than 10,000 doses of the overdose reversing medication naloxone. A new program that allows naloxone to be mailed to those who want it is being credited with helping reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state. After years of increasing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners on them and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

Judge upholds 2 of Delaware auditor’s 3 convictions

A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial....
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

