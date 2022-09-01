Read full article on original website
Pa. workers, businesses grapple with tight job market this Labor Day
A new report on the state of working in Pennsylvania by the Keystone Research Center finds there are lots more jobs available than people to fill them. The center’s “State of Working Pennsylvania” report the high number of jobs available is still on the rise. “We’re still...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”. Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon,...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans...
Biden and Trump can’t stay away from northeastern Pa.
Everyone is coming to Pennsylvania. With midterms approaching and the commonwealth’s open U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races remaining highly competitive, national Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds. They view Northeastern Pennsylvania as especially key. President Joe Biden made his second of...
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money. At issue...
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow...
Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments, without plan to bring GOP to the table
This story originally appeared on WESA. Barbara Williams’ daughter died 19 years ago, leaving a 2-year-old granddaughter to care for. She moved from Homewood to Sharpsburg soon after, and she “had to learn to adjust.” But then her husband passed away. And she became confined to her wheelchair and couldn’t work.
Gov. Murphy addresses new teacher requirements, bear sightings in N.J.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions from listeners Tuesday on his monthly call-in radio show with tri-state area NPR affiliates. As students and teachers enter a new academic year, it’s no surprise that some callers had questions about the state’s education system. In June, amid a teacher...
Self-proclaimed prophets and QAnon conspiracy theorists: What we know about Mastriano’s campaign
At the core of Doug Mastriano’s opaque, unusual campaign for governor are a group of allies and advisors who include subscribers to outlandish conspiracy theories, self-described prophets, and people who tried to help President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election. A major candidate’s campaign finance report often serves as...
Pennsylvania naloxone mailing program tops 10,000 doses
Pennsylvania health officials are celebrating the distribution of more than 10,000 doses of the overdose reversing medication naloxone. A new program that allows naloxone to be mailed to those who want it is being credited with helping reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state. After years of increasing...
One year since Ida: How the remnants of a hurricane still leave Pa. residents paying the price
Tammy Echevaria and her family sought refuge in their basement when a tornado started coming toward their home. When the center of the storm passed over their house, the heavy winds fell silent, they each felt a pressure in their chests, their ears popped. “You couldn’t get a deep breath...
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners on them and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
With fentanyl tied to 83% of Delaware overdoses, state now providing free test strips
Grappling with ways to reduce record overdose deaths and the frightening fact that highly lethal fentanyl contributes to the vast majority of fatalities, Delaware officials are now giving free fentanyl test strips to the public. The Division of Public Health is offering access to the potential life-saving measure via two...
Judge upholds 2 of Delaware auditor’s 3 convictions
A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial....
