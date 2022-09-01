Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Related
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Baltimore high school student
BALTIMORE — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore high school student. The suspect was not named by police Saturday evening. The shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student happened Friday after class let out. Police identified the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., 15 Year-Old Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday led to two juveniles getting...
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
D.C. Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a major crash which...
Youth curfew to be enforced by Maryland county amid violence
Officials in a Maryland county near the nation’s capital that has had its deadliest month in decades say they will strictly enforce a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night.
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
fox5dc.com
Bladensburg High School placed on lockdown after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A high school in Prince George's County is on lockdown after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say. The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
Police searching for missing teen in St. Mary’s
SMCSO seeks your help in locating a missing child: Braheem James McKnight JR, 13 YOA, M, B, 5’10, 110 pounds, wearing black jeans and a black button-up shirt with a gold design. Last seen: 21646 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Braheem McKnight Jr, please call […]
2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
Comments / 1