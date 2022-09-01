Read full article on original website
Jeanette Angelo Laverty
4d ago
Sue themhe should be glad he wasn’t arrested for treason and thrown in jail. He should be ashamed to even try to run for office after his treasonous actions by much less call himself an American🤬🤮
Reply
5
the silencing
4d ago
just another stupid frivolous lawsuit by the right wing dummies.waste some more money and get embarrassed by the judge in court.
Reply(3)
5
Related
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
BBC
Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump has called President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" at his first rally since the FBI searched his Florida resort for sensitive files. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the ex-president accused Mr Biden of weaponising the FBI against him. The raid was "one of...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017.
Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'
Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kids-for-cash Pennsylvania former judges ordered to pay $200 million to victims
The victims of the kids-for-cash judicial scandal are slated to receive over $200 million in compensation, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says
A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
MSNBC
Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running in what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the single most important governor’s race in the country.” Josh Shapiro joins Lawrence to discuss his campaign against a Trump-endorsed election denier.Sept. 1, 2022.
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters
ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’
A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
Abortion rights question should not go to voters, Michigan panel rules
A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative which would ask voters if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution and another which concerned expanded access to voting. The board of state canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both...
Comments / 14