Chicago, IL

KCJJ

Coralville man extradited from Illinois to face murder charges

The man who fled Iowa after allegedly being involved in a fatal shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in April has been brought back to the state to face charges. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was being held at the Stateville Prison in Joliet Illinois on a charge of trafficking stolen weapons in Illinois. Surveillance video from the club allegedly shows him fatally shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine at point blank range.
CORALVILLE, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago

Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Another man shot in Wrigleyville; second shooting on Clark Street this weekend

For the second time this weekend, Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the Clark Street nightlife strip in Wrigleyville. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man arrived at Ascension Resurrection Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg that he said he received about 30 minutes earlier in the 3500 block of North Clark, according to CPD. Police said the man was uncooperative with officers who met with him at the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City

A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

