KCJJ
Coralville man extradited from Illinois to face murder charges
The man who fled Iowa after allegedly being involved in a fatal shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in April has been brought back to the state to face charges. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was being held at the Stateville Prison in Joliet Illinois on a charge of trafficking stolen weapons in Illinois. Surveillance video from the club allegedly shows him fatally shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine at point blank range.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
Chicago Woman Shot in Front of Her Children by Ex-Lover
Chicago, Illinois - Trying to leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous timeframe of the situation. Markeytia Richmond had to endure this horrifying fact last week as she was shot and had her apartment set on fire.
cwbchicago.com
Another man shot in Wrigleyville; second shooting on Clark Street this weekend
For the second time this weekend, Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the Clark Street nightlife strip in Wrigleyville. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man arrived at Ascension Resurrection Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg that he said he received about 30 minutes earlier in the 3500 block of North Clark, according to CPD. Police said the man was uncooperative with officers who met with him at the hospital.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot, 2 fatally, in South Chicago, fire officials say
Four people were shot, 2 fatally, after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday.
Chicago shootings: 17 shot, 4 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say
A least 17 people have been shot, four fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
KCJJ
Wanted Chicago woman arrested in Iowa City
A wanted Chicago woman has been arrested in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they encountered 28-year-old Tekara Forrest at The Quarters on Highway 6 East around 6pm Thursday. She allegedly gave the fake name “Tiara Forrest” and claimed she was 18 years old. Officers later learned she gave them her sister’s name because she was wanted on a theft charge out of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night. At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street. One person was injured and taken to...
CBS News
Chicago Heights man charged after shooting man multiple times, grazing woman with bullet
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A suspect is charged after shooting a man and woman in June, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday. Shawn Taylor, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Authorities said on June 9 around 9 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to...
