Little Rock, AR

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’

Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
Arkansas, other states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp

This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Grants from Walmart Foundation, Alice L. Walton Foundation to Support Double Your Dollars Food Assistance Program

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received grants from the Walmart Foundation, $250,000, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation, $100,000, to support the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Farmers’ Market Alliance’s Double Your Dollars program, an initiative that provides residents access to affordable, healthy foods at farmers markets.
