talkbusiness.net
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Why Sept. 4 is so important to the Little Rock Nine
This month marks the 65th anniversary of when the Little Rock nine tried, and made their way into Central High School.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’
Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Working Arkansans are the state’s greatest resource
LITTLE ROCK – Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
KHBS
Arkansas, other states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp
This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ed88radio.com
Grants from Walmart Foundation, Alice L. Walton Foundation to Support Double Your Dollars Food Assistance Program
LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received grants from the Walmart Foundation, $250,000, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation, $100,000, to support the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Farmers’ Market Alliance’s Double Your Dollars program, an initiative that provides residents access to affordable, healthy foods at farmers markets.
KTBS
Texarkana is first chapter in Arkansas of the Daughters of the American Revolution to induct an African American member
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Sharon Fort was presented her certificate of membership to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) of the Texarkana chapter as the first African American inducted in Arkansas. Fort, 67, of Texarkana was joined by approximately 20 family members from across the...
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
Awareness for hydrocephalus held in Springdale
People raised money and awareness for hydrocephalus, a chronic, neurological condition, by walking and meeting others a JB Hunt Park.
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
