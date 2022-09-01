Read full article on original website
More Than 30 Tractors Participate In Annual Tractor Drive
More than 50 people and thirty tractors participated in the annual West Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive Saturday in southern Trigg and Christian counties. Although rain soaked tractor drivers in the afternoon, West Kentucky Antique Power Association President Harvey Oglesby says it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
Third Superload To Move Along I-24 In The Region Saturday
Lyon County law enforcement indicates the state transportation cabinet has granted a permit that will allow for the movement of a third of six superload transports to occur around noon Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, this will cause KY 93 South (from Titus Road to KY 293)...
Man Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby of Cadiz. Jessup...
Superload Delayed Until Sunday
Due to a number of factors, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the superload trip down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65-mile marker planned for Saturday had to be canceled. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler now plans to make a run starting around 7:00...
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
Governor Makes Appointments To LBL Advisory Board
Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday two appointments to the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. The governor appointed Keith Murt and Russell Tilford who both will serve a term expiring August 30, 2027. Tilford, of Kevil, is the superintendent of Lyon County Schools and Murt, of Paducah, is the president...
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
Work On Empire Road In Christian County Begins Tuesday
Motorists will need to find an alternate route as work begins on Empire Road in Christian County next week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close KY 126/Empire Road between KY 1348 and Carl William Road to allow a cross-drain to be replaced. Officials indicate motorists will not be able to access that section of Empire Road.
Russellville Man Charged After Elkton Pursuit
A Russellville man was charged after a high speed pursuit in Todd County Sunday afternoon. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says he observed two Ford Mustangs heading East on East Jefferson Davis Highway at a high rate of speed and was able to clock one of them with a moving radar at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
Princeton Man & Elkton Man Sentenced To Probation For Defrauding Grain Elevator
A Princeton man and an Elkton man who pled guilty earlier this year to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company were sentenced to probation in U.S. District Court in Paducah late last month. 72-year-old Bobby Joe Merrick, of Princeton, and 61-year-old Gerald Kent Kingston, of Elkton,...
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
Community Preparing For Annual Walk To End Alzheimers
Families and caregivers are ready to join with the community for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that is planned later this month. The Edge Media Group’s Kim Allen is among those who will be heading up a team for the annual walk scheduled for Saturday, September 24, at the Christian County Justice Center parking lot.
Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
