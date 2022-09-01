Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
Union hosts Labor Day picnic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today. Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community. Members of the South Dakota State Federation of...
KELOLAND TV
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Ultra-marathoners visit Lennox-area farm
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather is great for people who want to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s what runners did today at The Good Earth Farm in the Lennox area. The catch? Many began their run Saturday morning and will not stop throughout...
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new police chief in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings has a new police chief who hails all the way from New York State. Michael Drake joined the Brookings Police Department just two weeks ago. His picture may not be on the wall just yet in the Brookings Police Station, but Drake has already been busy in his new title as chief.
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
All things summer vacation!
We kicked off our week with a special summer vacation day themed show. One thing is for sure. Having the perfect read for your vacation getaway is a must. Siouxland Libraries stopped by to share some summer reads you’ll want to add to your list. Speaking of things you...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
KELOLAND TV
A closer look inside the Kirby Science Discovery Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Big plans are in store for the future of the Washington Pavilion. Back in July, the Pavilion received a $1.2 million donation — its largest single donation in its history. That donation will be used in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Inside the...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings’ new police chief; Gunshots at MN State Fair; Warmer weather returns Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Drone technology reaches new heights at SDSU
VOLGA, S.D. (KELO)– At South Dakota State University, the use of drones is not a new concept. However, the curriculum is growing, and researchers are working on ways to collect more data sooner so that the data can be used by farmers to assess things like crop diseases, water stress, nutrient deficiency and more.
KELOLAND TV
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are on the scene of an incident that occurred in the north central part of the city. There is a large police presence near the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex, located at the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street. That intersection is located just off of Russell Street.
KELOLAND TV
Who is in a labor union?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More men are union members than women in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Men reported a 10.6% union membership rate while women reported a 9.9% rate in 2021. That gap is far less than the gap was in 1983, when men reported 24.7% membership and women reported 14.6%.
KELOLAND TV
35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Tractor riders pay respects at a veteran’s cemetery. Some pint-sized football heroes were honored during last night’s game in Canton....
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
Comments / 0