Sun Prairie, WI

Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
MADISON, WI
#Owi#Drugs#Court
nbc15.com

Man shot on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
BRISTOL, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Authorities Seek Woman In Vandalism Case

A woman has been identified by Janesville authorities in connection with a case of vandalism last month. The Janesville Police Department posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page Sunday. Janesville’s police and fire departments are asking the public to identify the pictured female who was allegedly caught on video spraying a fire extinguisher several times at a parking ramp at 13 North Parker Drive in the late afternoon hours of August 18th. The post adds that the woman sprayed the extingisher twice at a camera that provided images of the suspect, and that the woman was accompanied by five juveniles Police say fire extinguishers, which are required by Janesville building code, are accessible to the public in case of emergencies only. Anyone who can identify the woman from photos on the Facebook post, or with information that may help the investigation, is asked to contact Janesville Police or CrimeStoppers.
JANESVILLE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbradio.com

Explosion at Juneau County Bar, One In Custody

According to a press release from the Juneau County's Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:20 am Thursday morning the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire and explosion at Beagles Bar within the village of Lyndon Station. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice. ﻿ Police said that five juveniles...
JANESVILLE, WI
superhits935.com

Byron teens escape serious injuries following alcohol related accident

A Byron teen escaped serious injuries early Saturday morning following an alcohol related car crash. The accident took place a short time before 2:30AM in the 27 hundred block of East Lynn Road in rural Byron. A car driven by 18-year old Ethan Heslop of Byron was traveling west on...
BYRON, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. ﻿ Once firefighters got the...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI

