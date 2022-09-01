A woman has been identified by Janesville authorities in connection with a case of vandalism last month. The Janesville Police Department posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page Sunday. Janesville’s police and fire departments are asking the public to identify the pictured female who was allegedly caught on video spraying a fire extinguisher several times at a parking ramp at 13 North Parker Drive in the late afternoon hours of August 18th. The post adds that the woman sprayed the extingisher twice at a camera that provided images of the suspect, and that the woman was accompanied by five juveniles Police say fire extinguishers, which are required by Janesville building code, are accessible to the public in case of emergencies only. Anyone who can identify the woman from photos on the Facebook post, or with information that may help the investigation, is asked to contact Janesville Police or CrimeStoppers.

