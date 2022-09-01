Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Monroe man cited alleged 2nd OWI offense after colliding with parked vehicle
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man from Monroe was cited his second alleged OWI offense after he drove into a parked vehicle early Sunday, causing his own to flip over and the parked vehicle to collide with a third vehicle. Monroe Police say the man was driving near the...
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say
TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say the woman allegedly was on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived at...
Police investigate ‘serious’ 3 car crash at Jefferson and Winnebago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway. Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot on Madison’s south side Sunday, police said. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Moorland Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 27-year-old outside. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the shooting...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
nbc15.com
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
nbc15.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
I-39 South open after car fire outside of Portage
PORTAGE, Wis. — The right lane of I-39 southbound near Portage is back open after a vehicle fire. Traffic is slowed near Highway 33 because of the fire. Footage from the scene showed an ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement in the area. A white truck, pulled over to the shoulder, appeared to be engulfed in flames.
wclo.com
Janesville Authorities Seek Woman In Vandalism Case
A woman has been identified by Janesville authorities in connection with a case of vandalism last month. The Janesville Police Department posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page Sunday. Janesville’s police and fire departments are asking the public to identify the pictured female who was allegedly caught on video spraying a fire extinguisher several times at a parking ramp at 13 North Parker Drive in the late afternoon hours of August 18th. The post adds that the woman sprayed the extingisher twice at a camera that provided images of the suspect, and that the woman was accompanied by five juveniles Police say fire extinguishers, which are required by Janesville building code, are accessible to the public in case of emergencies only. Anyone who can identify the woman from photos on the Facebook post, or with information that may help the investigation, is asked to contact Janesville Police or CrimeStoppers.
Janesville Police looking for vandalism suspect
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is accused of setting off a fire extinguisher multiple times. Police said that she had several kids with her, and they are now trying to track her down. Jansville Police said that the woman was caught expelling a fire extinguisher on camera inside of a parking ramp on Park […]
WBAY Green Bay
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
cwbradio.com
Explosion at Juneau County Bar, One In Custody
According to a press release from the Juneau County's Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:20 am Thursday morning the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire and explosion at Beagles Bar within the village of Lyndon Station. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured...
Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice. Police said that five juveniles...
superhits935.com
Byron teens escape serious injuries following alcohol related accident
A Byron teen escaped serious injuries early Saturday morning following an alcohol related car crash. The accident took place a short time before 2:30AM in the 27 hundred block of East Lynn Road in rural Byron. A car driven by 18-year old Ethan Heslop of Byron was traveling west on...
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
