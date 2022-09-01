Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMPD Animal Care seeking people to temporarily foster animals after holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — With the holiday weekend closing the CMPD Animal Care and Adoption Center for an extra day, the shelter is seeking your help in temporarily fostering animals as a day closed on Labor Day means a day without moving dogs into homes. The shelter expects to be full...
'Representation matters' | Charlotte author showcases Black perspective in series of children's books
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look through your child's book collection and you'll find it's rare to see many stories that are centered around Black and brown people. Studies show that less than 10% of children's book feature people of color. Through the Me3 Project created by mom and three-time...
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union County board of education celebrates test results, saying pandemic decisions led to better scores
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools’ Board of Education celebrated state test results Thursday night, giving credit to teachers, students, staff and parents, as well as its own decision to let kids come back to school starting in the fall of 2020. Union County finished first...
WBTV
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
Charlotte neighborhood could be the city's first 'community wildlife habitat'
Many of us like to invite friends to our homes for dinner or drinks, but Stonehaven neighborhood resident Donna Bolls wants us to invite other types of visitors to our homes — like those with feathers or tiny legs and wings. On a recent walk through her yard, Bolls...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors
GASTONIA, N.C. — After a fire broke out last weekend, the doors of the Gastonia Street Ministry has been shut. Now, its operators are struggling to reopen. The rescue mission fed and provided supplies for people in the street in Gastonia. On Friday, Gaston County reported Ken Lemon talked to organizers about the damage and the salvage operation. The problem is the building is insured by the property owner, but the contents inside are not.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops
Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
Man dies after falling off boat on Lake Wateree, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found Monday afternoon after he fell off a boat early Sunday while on Lake Wateree, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said Jeremiah “Spud” Williams, 32, of Lancaster, was on a boat with two other...
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens
The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
WRAL
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Comments / 0