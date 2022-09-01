ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmAOQ_0hehfvHx00

State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks.

Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers.

A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard.

More news from KIRO 7

  • Thurston deputies searching for teen missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
whatcom-news.com

Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Kent Woman Dies After Losing Control Of Vehicle while Merging onto State Highway 167

Auburn, WA- The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, fatal collision on State Route 167 near Auburn, Washington around 9:28 a.m. on September 3rd, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 45-year old Jennifer Delisle of Kent was traveling Westbound on State Route 18 on the ramp onto State Route 167 in a 1996 Oldsmobile Sedan. Troopers say as she merged onto State Route 167 she was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her vehicle, which rotated perpendicular to the lanes of travel directly in front of a 2007 Fleetwood Motorhome. The driver of the motorhome, identified by Troopers as 51-year old Torrey Lautenbach of Sedro-Woolley was unable to stop, and the motorhome collided with the driver’s door of the Oldsmobile before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. Delisle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 19-year old passenger, identified as Kyley Glenn and a 6-year-old passenger, were both injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A family member said Glenn had a cracked pelvis and remains hospitalized, while the 6-year-old was treated and released. Lautenbach and his passenger, identified as 50-year old Julia Lautenbach, received minor injuries and were released at the scene.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Arlington, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, WA
kpug1170.com

One dead, nine missing in seaplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – One person has been found dead and nine people are missing after a seaplane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The Coast Guard says 10 people, including a child, were on board when the plane went down in Mutiny Bay at about 3 p.m.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Traffic Accident#Smokey Point#Washington State Patrol#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Search is called off for nine people presumed dead after float plane crash in Seattle: Coast guard found one body before looking throughout the night

The Coast Guard have abandoned the search for nine people, including one child, who are presumed dead after a seaplane crashed in Washington's Mutiny Bay near Seattle. Emergency services scrambled to the scene after aircraft went down around 3:30pm on Sunday on its way to Renton Municipal Airport - a 50 minute flight.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
Key News Network

Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
KENT, WA
waterlandblog.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday

Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
KENT, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
106K+
Followers
128K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy