Three-car crash involving 2 semis blocking SR-530 near Smokey Point

State Route 530 at 27th Avenue Northeast just north of Smokey Point is fully blocked by a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrucks.

Arlington police are investigating the incident with assistance from Washington State Patrol troopers.

A detour is in place at Smokey Point Boulevard.

