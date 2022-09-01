Nashua, NH frozen yogurt store owner accused of placing hidden camera in bathroom 02:00

NASHUA, N.H. – A popular frozen yogurt shop in a Nashua, New Hampshire mall was closed Thursday with a metal gate blocking the entrance. The owner is now facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a bathroom.

Mall security notified Nashua Police on July 23 that an employee had found the device in the bathroom of Tutti Frutti inside the Pheasant Lane Mall.

Champhanou Pou was arrested on three charges of violating privacy.

"The bathrooms were primarily used for the employees, but if a customer requested to use the bathroom, a key was provided and they were allowed access to the bathroom," Nashua Police Lt. Peter Urban said.

Chanphanou Pou. Nashua Police

There was no answer at the door when WBZ-TV tried to reach Pou at his Hudson, New Hampshire home.

"That's really creepy," said Donna Tanguay, who lives in Nashua, where residents were shocked.

"Young people go there, so it's kind of predatory and wrong," Justin Dodier said.

Police said the 42-year-old also owns Tutti Frutti shops in Salem, New Hampshire; Peabody, Massachusetts; and the Auburn Mall in Massachusetts.

While police say they have video identifying three victims in Nashua, they are reaching out to detectives in other police departments.

"We're looking for any potential other victims. If anyone saw something unusual or had an odd interaction, we're hoping they can call the Nashua Police Department," Urban said.

Pou, who's now free on $500 bail, is due in court October 3.