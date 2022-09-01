ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Back-to-School 2022: Students excited to be back in the classroom

By By Matt Smith
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

CECIL COUNTY — Bright and early Thursday morning, eager students filed into schools across the county as a new school year dawned.

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

