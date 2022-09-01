Back-to-School 2022: Students excited to be back in the classroom

Related
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
WMDT.com
Incident being investigated at DSU
DOVER, Del. – Early this morning an incident occurred on Delaware State University’s campus injuring two students. University officials say those students were taken to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, September 6th, the university will hold a forum to provide updates on the matter, along with making sure all voices are heard.
Two teenagers killed within hours of each other
17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, a student at Mervo High, was shot and killed Friday. Hours later, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Baltimore County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Popular Football Player ID'd As Victim of Mervo High School Shooting
A popular student-athlete in Maryland has been identified as the victim of a shooting outside a Baltimore High School. Jermiah Brogden was shot in the head and killed on Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, according to a social media post made by the Twitter account “Mervo H.S. Football.”
the University of Delaware
Delaware State University shooting incident
Early this morning, two Delaware State University students were injured in a reported shooting on the DSU campus in Dover. We are truly saddened to hear this terrible news. Based on information available at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the University of Delaware campus communities in Dover, Newark or other locations in the state. If necessary, alerts to the UD community will be sent via the LiveSafe app.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore high school student fatally shot on campus after dismissal; suspect arrested
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore high school student was fatally shot on the facility’s campus on Friday about 20 minutes after dismissal, authorities said. According to Baltimore City Public Schools officials, the shooting occurred at about 2:53 p.m. EDT at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School also known as Mervo, WJZ-TV reported. Students were leaving for the afternoon when the victim was confronted by a male student from another school, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Police believe rumor caused panic at football game in Wilmington
Police say there has been no evidence of a fight or guns at the game.
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event
The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
First 100 customers at remodeled Wendy's restaurants can win free food for year
Want to win a year's worth of free Wendy's food? Several local Wendy's are offering free food for a year to the first 100 customers in line at their newly-remodeled restaurants.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW finds coliform, E. Coli in water at several Baltimore fire and police facilities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works has sampled the water at several locations in City Council District 9 due to contaminants detected. The locations include 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, and 920 N. Carey St.
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
Yardbarker
Watch: Delaware coach is 'proud to be a Blue Hen' after upsetting Navy
One of the more stunning Week 1 upsets in college football came with the Delaware Blue Hens knocking off Navy with a 14-7 win in Annapolis. Delaware entered the game coming off a 5-6 2021 campaign, with a first-year head coach in Ryan Carty, and as a two touchdown underdog on the road.
Wbaltv.com
Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say
A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 0