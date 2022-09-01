Back-to-School 2022: Students excited to be back in the classroom

Early this morning, two Delaware State University students were injured in a reported shooting on the DSU campus in Dover. We are truly saddened to hear this terrible news. Based on information available at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the University of Delaware campus communities in Dover, Newark or other locations in the state. If necessary, alerts to the UD community will be sent via the LiveSafe app.

