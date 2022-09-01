FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers at the Federal Way Transit Center Sunday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers were called to the transit center just before 9 p.m. after a man refused to get off a bus. Callers reported to 911 dispatchers that the man, a 54-year-old from Soap Lake, appeared to be under the influence and possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO