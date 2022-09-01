ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Comments / 45

CMLee
4d ago

Justice! Good for her and hopefully when she goes to court, the NRA and the city will step up to ensure she is cleared of charges.

Reply
32
Rea Le Miel E. Franco
4d ago

NOW that's one helluva woman. Good riddance to those that was breaking in too.👏👏👏👍🏽👍🏽

Reply
31
rodrick ramsey
3d ago

she better not get charged because that would be violating her constitutional right. That would be some B.S if she did.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
KING 5

Man armed with knife shot and killed by police at Federal Way Transit Center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers at the Federal Way Transit Center Sunday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers were called to the transit center just before 9 p.m. after a man refused to get off a bus. Callers reported to 911 dispatchers that the man, a 54-year-old from Soap Lake, appeared to be under the influence and possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglars#Violent Crime#Fox News Digital
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox5dc.com

Attempted salon robbery was thwarted by suspect spotting a camera

VIENNA, VA - Vienna Police are searching for a man who broke into the Alya Salon & Spa at 1:30 this morning but was stopped by seeing a security camera recording his entry. While the man didn't make his way in to allegedly steal anything further, he did cause $3,000 in damage to the door according to salon owner Charles Orth.
VIENNA, VA
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Key News Network

Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
KENT, WA
TheDailyBeast

1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington

One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy