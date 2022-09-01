ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County approves $1.6B budget for 2023

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HGQ5_0hehfGXW00

OLATHE, Kan. — On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 5-2 to approve next year’s budget.

The $1.6 billion budget reflects roughly $1.1 billion earmarked for expenditures and $488 million in reserve funds.

“I feel like it addresses what the community needs. It is fiscally responsible and also looks out for our workforce and organization,” County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said.

The budget sets the 2023 tax rate at 24.542 mills, including 17.725 mills for the county taxing district, 3.804 mills for the library taxing district and 3.013 mills for the parks and recreation taxing district.

Olathe yoga studio shuts down, leaves customers without refunds

A mill represents one one-thousandth of a dollar. That comes out to about $1 of taxes for every $1,000 a property is valued. The rate represents roughly a 1 mill reduction compared to the 2022 budget.

Despite a mill levy reduction, Johnson County homeowners will likely end up paying more in taxes due to increased property valuations.

“While lowering the mill levy beyond the currently proposed decrease of 1 mill sounds good on the surface, there will be long-term consequences to our county’s ability to fund necessary future projects,” County Resident Claire Reagan said Thursday.

The budget covers all county services and includes roughly $264 million for the Capital Improvement Program. Those funds will be used for things like upgrades to wastewater infrastructure, stormwater management and Parks and Recreation projects.

New program helps foster pets while owners get mental health treatment

Commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Charlotte O’Hara voted against the 2023 budget.

“I meet a lot of people who express concerns, not that the services we provide are not adequate or even very good, but the cost of those services,” Ashcraft said. “They argue that they want us to be more in-tune with the strains and stresses that they are living under, particularly in the last couple years.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Ashcraft made a motion to amend the proposed budget by rolling back the tax rate by an additional mill and using funds from the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to offset the remaining balance. That motion failed due to a lack of support from a majority of the board.

“When you use one-time money to make long-term decisions, then you are only postponing another year down the road and you’re probably looking at  a significant increase in the mill levy,” BOCC Chair Ed Eilert said.

Sports betting goes live in Kansas: Here’s what you need to know

O’Hara said she feels the sheriff’s department has not been adequately funded.

“To me we need to figure out how we are going to stabilize our current staffing and then go forward in adding officers. It’s going to be a revolving door out if we don’t get adequate funds available for the Sheriff’s Office,” O’Hara said.

Despite the recent approval of retention bonuses for deputies, Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said staffing within the department is pushing critical levels.

“I am begging staff and the chairman to get this done, because I am 60 [employees] down today. It showed yesterday I’ve got 22 officers ready to go. If I lose 82 people, this county is at risk,” Hayden said.

The board is tentatively scheduled to review funding for the Sheriff’s Department during a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Olathe, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
livingnewdeal.org

High School Auditorium and Gymnasium (Former) – Baldwin City KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Auditorium and Gymnasium is an addition to Baldwin High School built by the Works Progress Administration. Construction on the $72,000 project stopped in 1942 when WPA workers were pulled away to work on a site in Lawrence. The gymnasium at Baker University was destroyed...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
kggfradio.com

GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas

Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy