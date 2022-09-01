Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Student loan forgiveness considered taxable income in NC, state department says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As millions of Americans await further information on the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness, a few states have announced that money will be considered taxable income. The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced on Aug. 31 that although student loan forgiveness will be...
Horry County counselor publishes second book, aiming to help kids with ADHD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County counselor is using her years of experience to support kids in and outside of her school. Cindy Young helps kids at Carolina Forest Elementary every day, but the RBHS counselor is on a mission to help them across the globe. She...
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Beach rules to know along the Grand Strand after Labor Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tourist season along the Grand Strand is almost at an end and so are some of the rules to follow on the beach. Here are some of the rules that will no longer be in effect as we head into the fall season:. MYRTLE BEACH:
100 Deadly Days of Summer: SCDPS sees record-low numbers of collisions and deaths
For many people, Labor Day Weekend marks an unofficial end to summer, but for South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, it marks the end of the '100 Deadly Days of Summer.'. Beginning on Memorial Day Weekend, it’s one of the busiest times of the year for traveling and when highway patrol sees a spike in crashes and deaths.
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
