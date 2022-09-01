ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

901 Mane Street tour highlights black-owned businesses on Main Street

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYHJ4_0hehdavW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– In case you haven’t looked at your calendar — or for most of us, your phone– it’s 901 Day!

There are a lot of activities slated for Memphians to celebrate the occasion — Everything from musical events to retail discounts. But a Memphis organization focused on uplifting black men put a new twist on this special day.

It was all aboard Thursday morning for a group of men headed by trolley to visit five small businesses owned and operated by black men.

The tour sponsored by the organization Black Men Crowned gave the event a unique name in honor of 901 Day.

901 Day: Here’s a list of Memphis events, deals and more!

“A popular terminology that’s in the City of Memphis is “mane” and it’s spelled m-a-n-e. So what we did was we kind of changed the term and called it “901 Mane Street,” said Justin Hart, CED of Black Men Crowned.

The group wasted no time in their goal of meeting and learning more about what drives small black-owned businesses on Main Street.

They started at Penny Hardaway’s Celebrity Cutz, took the trolley down to ODDS Atelier, then made their way to Cupcake Cutie, where owner Robert Clayton was ready and waiting with a mountain of cupcakes

“Of course, I love it, yea, of course. It’s great advertisement for us. It’s more like let the City know, ‘hey, we’re here, come on down and help support,'” Clayton said.

The group had lunch and appetizers at Sage Memphis before a final off Main stop at Robusto by Havana Mix, a popular cigar bar where owner Rob Hunter really knows how to appreciate a fine cigar.

Hunter believes his business does a lot to connect with other black men in a positive way.

“That’s bringing people together, having conversations so that we can make better decisions in life for ourselves and for our families,” Hunter said.

Organizers of 901 MANE STREET hope the event will create greater awareness throughout the community.

Last year, Black Men Crowned also honored ten black men for their contributions to the Memphis community. The sold-out event was held at the National Civil Rights Museum.

PREVIOUS: Black Men Crowned awards to honor 10 Memphis men Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family

If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
violetskyadventures.com

Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat

Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Memphis, TN
Business
violetskyadventures.com

The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum

Once a key part of helping escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, Slave Haven is now a museum dedicated to sharing the tales of those who successfully made their way to freedom. The museum shares with visitors how a series of tunnels and trap doors allowed travelers to stay hidden. It also provides actual artifacts from the time period.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South communities collect water for Jackson, MS

PANOLA CO., Miss — While the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi worsens, there is an all-out effort to get clean water to Jackson’s citizens. At South Panola High School in Batesville, a simple question from a ROTC cadet sparked a school-wide drive to collect water for people in Jackson, Mississippi. “One of the guy’s said, […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
WREG

South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries, and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Traffic delayed on South Third Street due to critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street and Horn Lake Road due to a critical two-vehicle crash, police say. Officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected. One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mane#Havana#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Memphians#Black Men Crowned#Ced
WREG

How did you celebrate 901 Day?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BB King between MLK and Peabody was blocked off to traffic Thursday night as hundreds gathered in front of the FedEx for the Grizzlies 901 Day Bash. The party was packed with local talent, food, and entertainment to celebrate everything Memphis. There were performances from Memphis artist 8ball & MJG, Duke Deuce, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDTN

Missing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Here's what the planned Grand Hyatt hotel means for taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis could be getting another Hyatt hotel downtown and this one will be grander than all the others. The $190-million hotel will be part of the ‘One Beale’ project overlooking the Mississippi River. However, the agreement requires city taxpayers to loan the developer $10 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy