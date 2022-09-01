ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Caught on video: Freight train hits semi-truck after driver runs stop sign at tracks, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moEuJ_0hehdZzf00

A dramatic surveillance video has been serving as a reminder to pay attention at railroad crossings.

Luckily, no one was hurt when a freight train crashed into a semi-truck in Maryland.

SEE ALSO | Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged

Officials said it appears that the driver ran a stop sign at the tracks. Seconds later, the train slammed into it.

The train was also on the opposite track, possibly making it harder for the driver to see it.

RELATED | Chicago crash: Pedestrian struck, killed by sedan in Clearing crosswalk ID'd by ME

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy