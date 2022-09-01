Read full article on original website
Related
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games At PMAC
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
tigerdroppings.com
The LSU-Southern Game Is Officially Sold Out
LSU announced that Saturday's game vs. Southern at Tiger Stadium is officially a sell-out. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge universities.
tigerdroppings.com
Tidbits From Brian Kelly On The SEC Coaches Teleconference
Brian Kelly joined the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday to provide updates heading into LSU's matchup vs. Southern at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On Joe Foucha's Suspension
During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Brian Kelly was asked about LSU safety Joe Foucha who is reportedly serving a four-game academic suspension due to his transfer from Arkansas. On Tuesday, Kelly quickly talked about Foucha and said he would be back. Kelly had more to say about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
FSU QB Jordan Travis Tweets Message To Ali Gaye After He Apologized For Targeting
Following Sunday's season opener, LSU defensive end Ali Gaye reached out to Florida State quarterback Jordan Davis to apologize to him for his targeting penalty. On Tuesday, Travis sent out this tweet to Gaye.
tigerdroppings.com
Ali Gaye 'Not Getting A Pass' For His Targeting Penalty, Brian Kelly Says
LSU senior captain Ali Gaye was ejected from the season opener vs. Florida State due to an obvious targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half vs. Southern this Saturday. On Tuesday, Brian Kelly said he's not giving Gaye a pass on his targeting penalty.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Says He Had A Conversation With Kayshon Boutte After The FSU Loss
LSU coach Brian Kelly was asked Tuesday at his press conference if he has spoken with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte who was visibly upset as the Tigers' passing game struggled in the loss to Florida State. Kelly said that he has spoken with Boutte and that he's not worried about...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On The Special Teams Issues & Decision To Stick With Malik Nabers
LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly game-week press conference on Tuesday and was asked about the issues at special teams in the season opener. Q. Were you alarmed by the problems on special teams, and what changes do you have to make, do you think, if any, to remedy what you saw?
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward
During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: Ed Orgeron Jokes About His Buyout & Exit From LSU During Recent Appearance
Coach O is a legend at LSU. Call it whatever you want (lightning in a bottle, etc.), but the disrespect shown for O on TD is an absolute recency bias. He gave us the greatest team we’ve ever seen. I’m not talking down on BK. I’m just saying O is gone and still O (who is hilarious), and we can simply say ‘thank you!” GEAUX TIGERS!
Comments / 0