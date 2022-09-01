ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
AVON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Ansonia, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boys and girls cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Dobbs
FOX 61

Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
MADISON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Domestic Violence#Ansonia Prevails#State Labor Board
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newhavenarts.org

Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy

BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

City Notices — New Haven

The Civilian Review Board’s Subcommittee on case 22C‑010 will meet online at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at https://bit.ly/3qpgjYW and at (646) 558 8656 WITH Webinar ID: 86705554239 with this Special Audio Only Passcode: 801828439 to discuss. ‑ Case 22C‑010 and related matters. Per Order:...
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge

BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy