Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
Hartford police detective arrested in off-duty shooting incident: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Hartford police detective is accused of shooting a man in the hand after a fight in Waterbury on Sunday, officials say. Officers responded to the scene on Kinglsey Court just before 5 a.m. Gregory Thomas, 39, of Wolcott, allegedly shot a 37-year-old man in his...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
Ex-MIT researcher arrested for Yale student's murder after months-long manhunt to appear in court
The former MIT graduate student held on $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down a Yale graduate student and leading authorities on a four-month-long chase last year is expected to appear in court this week after the case has been continued several times. Qinxuan Pan, a longtime Massachusetts Institute of...
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boys and girls cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts
CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
newhavenarts.org
Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy
BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
New Haven Independent
City Notices — New Haven
The Civilian Review Board’s Subcommittee on case 22C‑010 will meet online at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at https://bit.ly/3qpgjYW and at (646) 558 8656 WITH Webinar ID: 86705554239 with this Special Audio Only Passcode: 801828439 to discuss. ‑ Case 22C‑010 and related matters. Per Order:...
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
