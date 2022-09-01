ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

What George Washington III’s decommitment means to Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It would seem Ohio State’s football and basketball programs have some things in common on the recruiting trail this year. Ryan Day watched the first member of his class eventually leave when tight end Ty Lockwood flipped to Alabama over the summer. Now Chris Holtmann has watched a similar thing happen with George Washington III annoucing today he will reopen his recruitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. turned preseason buzz into a breakout against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knew it would likely only thrive in 2022 on the strength of its second-year defensive players. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waited all of two snaps to make his impact felt Saturday night against Notre Dame. A busted play on the game’s first snap set the Irish up at the OSU 31 with a big jolt of early momentum.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What did we learn about Ohio State football’s defense after its win over Notre Dame?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Outside of giving up a 54-yard pass play to open the game, Jim Knowles’ debut as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator was a success. The Buckeyes gave up just 10 points to Notre Dame, none of which came in the second half. They also only gave just 72 yards — 253 overall — in the second half. Those 10 points were also the least amount the program’s given up against a top-five opponent since a 38-7 win over a fourth-ranked Penn State team in 1996.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball’s Seth Towns ending playing career

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s Seth Towns has decided that his playing days are over after suffering a few setbacks this offseason. His career started at Harvard, where he averaged 14.2 points in 58 games while winning Ivy League Player of the Year honors during the 2017-18 season. He then missed the next two years dealing with knee injuries before transferring to OSU before the 2020-21 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State puts on a show against Notre Dame, then survives in the game: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the 100-year-old who has seen everything, the Ohio State Buckeyes put on a show Saturday night. They invited past champions and current millionaires, and they brought out parachutists and fireworks. LeBron James was there again, not just as a fan but as the father of a basketball recruit. Jim Knowles was there for the first time, not just as a $2 million a year defensive coordinator, but as a coach there to fix what was wrong with the Buckeyes a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

LeBron James, son Bronny headline Ohio State football’s star-studded guest list for season opener against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football brought out the stars for its season-opening game against Notre Dame, with LeBron James headlining its list of guests. The four-time MVP and current Los Angles Laker was accompanied by his son Bronny, who is a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, rated as the nation’s No. 41 player and No. 10 combo guard.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

When does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to return?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day expressed some optimism about a quick return for receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. Smith-Njigba appeared to suffer a leg or knee injury on the Buckeyes’ second offensive series against Notre Dame. He missed two series, attempted to return and was in and out of the game before finally shutting down. He spent most of the second half without a helmet and with a towel wrapped around his shoulders.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns vs. Notre Dame after leaving with apparent injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football played a significant portion of the first half against Notre Dame without one of the nation’s top receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the game on the Buckeyes’ fifth series, after missing the previous two possessions with an apparent lower-body injury. He caught a pass on his second snap back into the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Previewing Guardians vs. Royals as Cleveland opens big road trip in KC: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woeful showing against Seattle and Baltimore on the Guardians’ most recent homestand has the club in a first-place tie with Minnesota in the AL Central Division at the start of a critical six-game road trip. What can manager Terry Francona do to inject some life into his lineup with a showdown for the division lead looming in the Twin Cities?
CLEVELAND, OH
