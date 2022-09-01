Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
What George Washington III’s decommitment means to Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It would seem Ohio State’s football and basketball programs have some things in common on the recruiting trail this year. Ryan Day watched the first member of his class eventually leave when tight end Ty Lockwood flipped to Alabama over the summer. Now Chris Holtmann has watched a similar thing happen with George Washington III annoucing today he will reopen his recruitment.
Ohio State football had to defend its Kings of the North title: Buckeye Talk Pod
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s the in-season Monday episode on Buckeye Talk, and this is the plan this season as Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird will bring you this pod each Monday. Part 1 is Ohio State; Part 2 is national college football, Michigan and OSU in context; and Part...
How Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. turned preseason buzz into a breakout against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football knew it would likely only thrive in 2022 on the strength of its second-year defensive players. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waited all of two snaps to make his impact felt Saturday night against Notre Dame. A busted play on the game’s first snap set the Irish up at the OSU 31 with a big jolt of early momentum.
What did we learn about Ohio State football’s defense after its win over Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Outside of giving up a 54-yard pass play to open the game, Jim Knowles’ debut as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator was a success. The Buckeyes gave up just 10 points to Notre Dame, none of which came in the second half. They also only gave just 72 yards — 253 overall — in the second half. Those 10 points were also the least amount the program’s given up against a top-five opponent since a 38-7 win over a fourth-ranked Penn State team in 1996.
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread over Arkansas State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your bet on Ohio State football to cover the spread against Notre Dame did not come through, you have another chance Saturday against Arkansas State. This one, though, will require more help from the Buckeye offense. Ohio State opened as a 44-point favorite over the...
Ohio State basketball’s Seth Towns ending playing career
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s Seth Towns has decided that his playing days are over after suffering a few setbacks this offseason. His career started at Harvard, where he averaged 14.2 points in 58 games while winning Ivy League Player of the Year honors during the 2017-18 season. He then missed the next two years dealing with knee injuries before transferring to OSU before the 2020-21 season.
Ohio State football, leaning on defense and a former walk-on, holds off Notre Dame for 21-10 victory
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps the atomic, earth-shattering, overwhelming version of Ohio State football’s offense will still emerge this season. It lay dormant against Notre Dame on Saturday night. To escape with a 21-10 victory, the Buckeyes became a gritty, defense-oriented team relying on the heroics of its five-star, breakout wide receiver.
Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first season opener in Ohio State football between two top-five teams, the No. 2 Buckeyes play No. 5 Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This is the first meeting between the teams since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl and only the...
Ohio State puts on a show against Notre Dame, then survives in the game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the 100-year-old who has seen everything, the Ohio State Buckeyes put on a show Saturday night. They invited past champions and current millionaires, and they brought out parachutists and fireworks. LeBron James was there again, not just as a fan but as the father of a basketball recruit. Jim Knowles was there for the first time, not just as a $2 million a year defensive coordinator, but as a coach there to fix what was wrong with the Buckeyes a year ago.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football may be without one of its projected starting receivers Saturday against Notre Dame. Julian Fleming was listed as a game-time decision on OSU’s availability report. He is the only scholarship player listed who was not already ruled out for the game.
LeBron James, son Bronny headline Ohio State football’s star-studded guest list for season opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football brought out the stars for its season-opening game against Notre Dame, with LeBron James headlining its list of guests. The four-time MVP and current Los Angles Laker was accompanied by his son Bronny, who is a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, rated as the nation’s No. 41 player and No. 10 combo guard.
Which mascot head did Lee Corso pick between Ohio State football and Notre Dame on ESPN’s College GameDay?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new college football season means another year of watching Lee Corso throw on the mascot heads of teams as he picks the winners of games and the Ohio State-Notre Dame game is up first. The Buckeyes will host the Fighting Irish Saturday in a primetime game...
When does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to return?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day expressed some optimism about a quick return for receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. Smith-Njigba appeared to suffer a leg or knee injury on the Buckeyes’ second offensive series against Notre Dame. He missed two series, attempted to return and was in and out of the game before finally shutting down. He spent most of the second half without a helmet and with a towel wrapped around his shoulders.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns vs. Notre Dame after leaving with apparent injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football played a significant portion of the first half against Notre Dame without one of the nation’s top receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the game on the Buckeyes’ fifth series, after missing the previous two possessions with an apparent lower-body injury. He caught a pass on his second snap back into the game.
Gene Smith: “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their (expletive)-- Ohio State’s first Skull Session of the 2022 season before their game against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is a proud graduate of Notre Dame, but on Saturday evening, there was no doubt where his allegiances lie. “I love my alma mater,” Smith said, “but we gotta kick their ass tonight.”. Smith spoke at the request of...
Writers get back on track in Week 3 high school football predictions: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seven of this past weekend’s top high school football games were decided by no more than one possession. Three of those were decided by a point. This week’s closest vote was one of them. Matt Goul and I both picked No. 12 Cleveland Heights, but...
What has happened to the Guardians? What does it say about their playoff hopes? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians, who entered Labor Day tied for first place in the Central Division:. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Jack Conklin has a chance to start vs. Panthers; Myles Garrett on his way back into town: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio — Browns right tackle Jack Conklin still has a chance to start against the Panthers, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. Coming off surgery in December to repair his ruptured right patellar tendon, Conklin will practice through the week and see how it goes.
John Johnson III: Browns’ D has edge on Baker Mayfield because there’s ‘1 of him and 11 of us’; No lingering hard feelings
BEREA, Ohio — Safety John Johnson III acknowledged that some Browns players had hard feelings for Baker Mayfield over the way things ended here, but they were over in a flash. “We had a couple months to kind of get rid of those feelings, stuff like that. We’ve been...
Previewing Guardians vs. Royals as Cleveland opens big road trip in KC: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woeful showing against Seattle and Baltimore on the Guardians’ most recent homestand has the club in a first-place tie with Minnesota in the AL Central Division at the start of a critical six-game road trip. What can manager Terry Francona do to inject some life into his lineup with a showdown for the division lead looming in the Twin Cities?
