Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room
Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
Jefferson County club to hold fundraising auction
For nearly nine decades, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club members have worked to keep countians informed about weather events and other emergencies. The JCARC was formed in 1936 by Charles Herbert, Emanual Roth, Walter Hample and Tyndle Police, and as early as 1937, Roth loaned his radio to KMOX to help with Red Cross relief work during a flood event, according to the group’s website, jcarcmo.org.
New Festus High program gives students real-world work experience
Festus High School has started a program that will offer students real-world job experience as part of their education. The program, called Supervised Marketing Experience, puts students to work at local businesses, allowing them to learn about the business world and earn some money at the same time. Right now...
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
Michael Dee Miller, 70, Hillsboro
Michael Dee Miller, 70, of Hillsboro died Aug. 31, 2022, at his home. Mr. Miller, a 1970 graduate of Festus High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 34 years with Bausch and Lomb Surgical. He was a deacon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church and enjoyed watching pro football. He was born Feb. 2, 1952, in St. Louis.
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members
A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
Norman Edward Turnbough, 100, Festus
Norman Edward Turnbough, 100, of Festus died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Turnbough attended Antioch Elementary School and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1941. He served in the south Pacific and Southwest Pacific during World War II as a naval hospital corpsman and pharmacist mate. After college, he became an educator and worked for the Flat River and Ladue public school systems, Flat River Junior College, Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Washington University in St. Louis and Jefferson College. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal and director of adult education. He retired from Jefferson College in 1983 as dean of Student Personnel Services, a position he held since since July 1, 1964. He also served as acting president of Jefferson College. He was a board member for the Missouri School for the Blind, a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City and a 28-year member and past president of the Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Dec. 9, 1921, in Dillard, he was the son of the late Maggie (Yount) and Joseph Bradford Turnbough.
New COVID booster targeting Omicron sub-variants available soon
People may now sign up at Mercy hospitals to receive a new COVID-19 booster vaccine that has been developed to target the Omicron sub-variant, said Jon Lakamp, Mercy’s chief pharmacy officer. Both Pfizer and Moderna have released one of the new vaccines, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Safe containing $22,000 in cash stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 53-year-old House Springs man as a possible suspect in the theft of a safe that contained $23,480 in cash and other items. The safe was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road north of Hillsboro, authorities reported.
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
Patricia Carroll Burns, 81, Pevely
Patricia Carroll Burns, 81, of Pevely died Sept. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. Mrs. Burns was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, game shows and playing the lottery. Born May 8, 1941, in Kimmswick, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Catherine (Geil) Gordon Hook and Stephen Dennis Gordon.
