Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Morgan Rielly, Better than Fans Think
Now that we have completed our player reviews of the returning forwards on the Toronto Maple Leafs, we will be turning our attention to the returning defensemen, starting with Morgan Rielly. While Willian Nylander is by far the most polarizing player on the Maple Leafs, Rielly also has his fair...
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
What Should Maple Leafs’ Fans Expect from Nicolas Aube-Kubel?
The Maple Leafs signed Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year $1 million contract on the first day of free agency. Given the team’s propensity of signing bottom-six players for inexpensive contracts, there must have been something about Aube-Kubel that attracted the attention of the organization because they paid more than the NHL’s league minimum. At the same time, the fact that it was a one-year contract makes it a bit of a “show-us” deal.
Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims
The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
Trading Nils Lundkvist will be interesting for New York Rangers
Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade last season after the New York Rangers sent him down in January. This was revealed by his agent Claude Lemieux, who cited a lack of near or longterm opportunity for the young defenseman as the reason. “We did request a trade when Nils was...
Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi
One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
Oilers & Canadiens Should Talk Trade Involving Tyson Barrie
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to bolster their defence, while the Edmonton Oilers should still be looking to move Tyson Barrie before his contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. That should make them great trade partners, shouldn’t it?. There have been talks about multiple...
The Cardinals should carry third catcher, pitch-hit for Yadier Molina
Future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina cannot be trusted at the plate by the Cardinals until further notice. St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina is in his last season before ending his Hall of Fame career. Although fans would love to have Molina around for a long time, his 2022 season has been one of the worst among all players in baseball at the plate, and almost all of his value is now found behind the dish.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
Reserves key Ramblers’ Week 2 rout
In Illinois high school football the running clock is activated when a team has a second half lead of 41 or more points. With 4 minutes 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Loyola Academy’s game with United Township of East Moline the Ramblers took a 47-point lead and the timepiece on the Hoerster […] The post Reserves key Ramblers’ Week 2 rout appeared first on The Record.
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
