Future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina cannot be trusted at the plate by the Cardinals until further notice. St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina is in his last season before ending his Hall of Fame career. Although fans would love to have Molina around for a long time, his 2022 season has been one of the worst among all players in baseball at the plate, and almost all of his value is now found behind the dish.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO