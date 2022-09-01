Harold Landry is a huge loss, but hey, Tennessee Titans have been there before | Estes

So here's the part, loyal readers and downcast Tennessee Titans fans, where I’m failing to find ways to lessen the pain of Thursday’s news, awful as it was.

You’ve seen it by now, surely. Edge rusher Harold Landry – he of last season’s 12 sacks and subsequent $87.5 million contract – reportedly tore his ACL in Wednesday’s practice.

Done for the year.

In practice. In the preseason. Didn’t make it to the first game.

Sigh.

I could try to spot a silver lining in that supercell.

I could point out how Bud Dupree is healthier than a year ago . Or that Rashad Weaver really did have an outstanding training camp and was going to be difficult to keep on the sideline anyway. Or that the Titans were successful in keeping David Anenih, a promising undrafted free agent, on the practice squad after this week’s roster cuts.

All that matters more now than it did yesterday.

But it doesn’t change the fact the Titans gave Landry all that money for good reason. He was such a critical cog in the defense’s 2021 transformation from weakness to strength. Last season, Landry’s stats finally matched his exceptional work rate and versatility. He rarely missed a defensive snap in games. He was simply too important to let go, even with Dupree making big bucks as well.

The Titans paid for the privilege of their 2022 edge rushers appearing to be the most formidable position group on the team. With Landry.

Without him?

Welp. I do realize that I’m probably not making you feel any better. Nor have I successfully fooled myself, in fact, into believing this injury won’t leave a noticeable dent in the hopes of a team that had – actually – emerged from an auspicious training camp feeling pretty good about a new season.

The positive vibes of the Titans' August were tangible. And notable, too, given how much they’d contrasted with the gloomy stretch that followed their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals . Remember when general manager Jon Robinson got emotional about it? Or when quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked about being in a “dark place” and how difficult it was to put that defeat past him?

Melancholy persisted for weeks and months. I wasn’t sure the Titans would ever get over it. The past month, though, felt like good medicine.

And then September arrives and the bad-news bus rolls right back up to Saint Thomas Sports Park. If nothing else, the Titans are used to it. They are accustomed to adversity.

Which, now that I think about it, is the best I can tell you in the wake of a major setback before the season's first game week.

Odds are that this won’t be a doomed Titans team. Last season was a doomed Titans team. And for all its injuries, that team still went 12-5, won the AFC South and claimed the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed – a magic act that I don’t think anyone has yet been able to wholly explain or understand.

As much as Landry will undoubtedly be missed, is it any more than star running back Derrick Henry was going to be missed when he broke his foot midway through last season?

This is a different team, but not much has changed in that building. Not really. I can already hear the “next man up” lines from players and coach Mike Vrabel about Landry’s injury, and they’ll be the same ones we heard last season. It’s not meaningless, though, if you can back it up. And you’ve got to say this for the Vrabel-era Titans: As much as anyone, they’ve shown that attrition isn't an automatic deterrent to their success.

They'll lean on that confidence.

Even as they’d much rather have Harold Landry.

