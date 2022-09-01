Commission looks to streamline maintenance to help city appearance

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The growing grass is reaching record heights at the city park, neighbors say they’ve never seen it higher, and commissioners say scenes like this keep their phones ringing.

It’s our biggest complaint to be frank with you. It’s growing season and we can’t keep up it happens every year and commissioners will tell you this is when we get the most calls, we can’t cut the grass,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The problems prompted a commission discussion at Tuesday’s meetings

Commissioners pointing out the poor maintenance of the Greene Street medians downtown and the overgrowth taking place in city cemeteries.

It’s heart breaking, it’s heart breaking,” said Bill Bieber.

Bieber is talking about the condition of Westview Cemetery where he often goes to visit loved ones.

“I was down there again Sunday, and Sunday they went in there and apparently Friday evening they made couple of passes around a couple of the lots they hadn’t even got the whole thing done,” Bieber said.

Maintenance of the parks, medians and cemeteries all come under the Recreation Department, commissioners now looking at making changes to lighten the department’s workload.

Parks and Rec should not be in the cutting medians aspect downtown Augusta as well as other areas they should be focused on parks I think during the 2023 budget discussion we’re going to make that better than it is currently,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

One idea is private companies could be brought but that would be a new expense.

“I don’t know if it’s more money to be honest with you I just think its more reallocating resources in a better streamlined way than we currently do them,” said Frantom.

Growing grass is the issue as city leaders search for a way to cut it down to size, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The administrator’s office says plans are in the works now to remove the Parks Department from maintenance of city medians, however funding for that will not be available until the new year.

