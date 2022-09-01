Read full article on original website
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.
Matchday Musings: Sunderland slip to defeat despite improved second half
Say what you want about Sky Sports, but they picked a couple of cracking stories to tell recently – and at the time they probably didn’t even realise it. In choosing to broadcast Sunderland’s games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough when they did their reasoning was presumably that these were all relatively big Championship clubs likely to put on some decent football for their audience, but the managerial ruminations since the announcements have proven to be a bit of a bonus.
Pep Talk: “If we are not good, we go home and get punishments from fans and media..”
Let’s dive in- Pep Guardiola Reaction. (On if serious injuries) John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break. “It’s a difficult competition, proud to be here again. We...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Three Takeaways From a Thrilling Scoreless Draw
Last season, Everton were hit by one hammer blow after another which almost saw the famous old club consigned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954. First, we had the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti, then the catastrophic appointment of Rafael Benitez and finally, the slow realisation that Everton’s hands would be tied in the transfer market, due to an unsustainable pattern of overspending on new signings and wages that had finally caught up with them.
Liverpool FC Women Sign Leanne Kiernan To A New Contract
The Liverpool FC Women are FNALLY about to kick off the season, and they decided to kick off their first match week back in the WSL with some big news. The club announced that Irish forward Leanne Kiernan has signed a new deal with the club, presumably extending the deal through the end of the 2023-24 season on higher wages.
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
Refresher: Demystifying the Late Offside Flag
This past weekend Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but the goal didn’t count because it was (seemingly incorrectly) flagged offside in real time. Much of the resulting conversation made it clear that the perennially slated “late flag” conventions are...
Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea
Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
Five Things From A Dogged Home Win Over Stoke City
There comes a time when you’ve watched enough football to know a tired player from one that has all cylinders flying, and for the minutes between the moment Stoke City had bundled in their equaliser and half time it looked for all the world that many of our players looked utterly gassed.
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Chelsea targeting January swoops for Luke Harris, Ronnie Edwards — reports
Chelsea look set to continue adding quality to the squad when possible, and that extends to investing in the best young talent around the globe. We are already expected to make another move for Arsen Zakharyan, and according to the Evening Standard, more signings can be anticipated. The report notes...
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!
The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
Nevin: Lampard has fallen in love with Everton
While the points on the board might not give the full picture of Everton’s continuing development, there has been enough to their performance to show that the evolution this season under Frank Lampard is trending in the right direction. The Blues have picked up four draws of varying difficulty...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Arsen Zakharyan hopeful Chelsea transfer will get done in January
Chelsea were hoping to add highly rated 19-year-old midfield Arsen Zakharyan this summer, and were willing to pay his €15m release clause, but — not unexpectedly — ran into some rather “impossible” administrative difficulties as far as actually making that payment to a Russian Premier League team, and thus had to shelve the idea until at least January.
