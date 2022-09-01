(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO