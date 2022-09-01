Read full article on original website
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair. Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday. Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning...
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
Learn about wildlife at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency. Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Side duplex is a complete loss after a fire broke out Monday evening. Youngstown Fire crews were called just after 5 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of Mahoning Avenue. Youngstown fire officials tell us they believe the fire started on...
4-H kids show off their rabbits at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — 4-H kids presented their rabbits at the Canfield Fair on Saturday. They also shared their knowledge on the rabbits breed. Judges inspect the rabbits bodies, fur and bone structure. They also examine their claws, eyes and teeth. To get the rabbits ready for show time,...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
Warren lemonade stand helps kids with cancer
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two kids with a mission to make a difference set up a lemonade stand in Warren Sunday. This is the second year they’ve hosted the stand with baked goods and a raffle, too. It started last year when 9-year-old Jacob Elser saw St. Jude’s...
Boardman, Struthers residents frustrated by floodwater
(WKBN) — Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night. “We’ve been here for 46 years and at least once a year we get a storm that comes through, a big storm and this was probably one of the worst as far as flooding,” said Stephen Puhalla, who lives on Red Fox Drive in Boardman.
Recovery: Cortland girl overcomes rare cancer
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past couple of years, we’ve been following the story of Brielle Butler, a 3-year-old girl in Cortland who spent the past two years battling a rare form of cancer, all during the pandemic. Now, Brielle is a feisty toddler getting ready to...
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday. The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
Animal Charity says it’s overflowing with cats, kittens
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio in Boardman held a cat adoption Saturday. The shelter is overflowing with cats and kittens. They have about 130 in need of a good home. The adoption fee from the event, which ran until 4 p.m., was $25. All cats have...
Which local nursing home is hit by Pa. healthcare workers’ strike?
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pennsylvania nursing home workers strike is hitting close to home. Workers at The Grove in New Castle have been striking since 7 a.m. Friday morning. Matt Rubin, the representative for their Service Employees International Union Healthcare chapter, said 25 employees are out picketing,...
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old has had his conviction reversed. Todd Perkins was indicted in 2019 on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
New alert system to come in wake of faulty sirens
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — As tornado warnings went into effect across the county Sunday evening, some tornado sirens failed to go off. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency shared insight on why the tornado siren systems are failing and what to do if this does happen again. According...
