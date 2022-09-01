Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday
The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Atlanta Falcons: Positive news about crucial WR’s week 1 status
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they drafted him to be the team’s number one receiver, no question about it. When London injured his ankle after an impressive first catch in the Falcons’ first preseason game,...
Rams don’t seem like they’re letting Odell Beckham Jr. sign anywhere else
The Los Angeles Rams still have an open locker for Odell Beckham Jr., despite the fact that he is a free agent. The Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday, Sept. 8, as they host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 season-opener. There has been some turnover on the roster, with new faces like linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson joining the Rams in the offseason. But do the Rams have their eyes on getting one key player from the 2021 roster back?
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Ravens tease return of extremely important piece of the puzzle
The Baltimore Ravens had one key player on their offense return to practice recently. The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to put behind a disappointing season in 2021, where they finished in last place in the AFC North. It is an important year, as quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 campaign. There could be some help for Jackson as the upcoming season nears its official start.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
The Cardinals should carry third catcher, pitch-hit for Yadier Molina
Future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina cannot be trusted at the plate by the Cardinals until further notice. St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina is in his last season before ending his Hall of Fame career. Although fans would love to have Molina around for a long time, his 2022 season has been one of the worst among all players in baseball at the plate, and almost all of his value is now found behind the dish.
