4 Million in LA County Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering, Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being asked to suspend outdoor watering for more than two weeks. The shutdown, required to repair a leak in a water pipeline, will impact residents in a large swath of southern Los Angeles County, parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and Malibu.
LA County Sheriff's Department Reports Uptick in Heat Related Emergencies
This holiday weekend heat wave can become dangerous if we are not prepared. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an uptick in heat-related emergencies, having to rescue hikers suffering dehydration and heat exhaustion. Deputy Steve Pratt with the LA County Sheriff’s Department said they use Air Rescue 5...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central LA County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage
Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
Southland Gas Prices On the Way Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
Fire Crews Battle Radford Brush Fire in Big Bear
Aircraft and ground crews are battling the Radford brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that has burned about 200 acres. About 140 firefighters have been sent to fight this fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Rd. to South Fork River...
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
Fire Crews Make Progress on 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire, 87% Contained
A brush fire that's burned 5,208 acres since breaking out Wednesday in the Castaic area is 87% contained as of Sunday morning, with firefighters battling punishing triple-digit heat along with the flames. The Route Fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has...
Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings
Over 180 firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California. The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.
One Woman Dead and Multiple Injured in Boat Sinking in Catalina
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the LA County Fire Department.
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy Surviving Accident
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m.,...
Plane Goes Down at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne Causing Closure
An aircraft that was taxiing at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne rolled over causing the plane to get damaged. The La Verne Fire Department responded to the Brackett Field Airport around 9:25 a.m. Saturday after a single plane was taxiing on the runway and rolled over. When authorities...
Bring on the Cake: It's Our Storied City's 241st Birthday
Finding 241 candles on your cake definitely falls in the "really, really, hugely big deal" category, for all the obvious reasons, including the fact that your semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, is less than a decade away. Los Angeles will mark that major milestone in 2031, a year that will likely...
El Monte Police Officer Injured During Altercation
A police officer was injured while trying to detain a robbery suspect Friday night in El Monte. El Monte Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard where they encountered a suspect, Lt. Christopher Cano told City News Service.
Two People Are Injured in Shooting at Quinceañera in Lancaster
Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a quinceañera early Sunday morning. Just after midnight police responded to a call on Avenue K in Lancaster. The incident began with an argument between two people at the party. One person then left and came back with a handgun and began shooting.
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Is USC Back? Trojans Dazzle in Opening Day Blowout Over Rice
Maybe it was the scorching heat, or Labor Day weekend, or perhaps it was the opponent, but regardless of the reason, the LA Memorial Coliseum was half-empty for the team's home opener on Saturday. The game ushered in the dawn of a new era of USC Football. Gone are the...
