ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

At US Open, Marino 'grateful' after anxiety, burnout hiatus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JCRG_0hehazdo00

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in 2011, when Rebecca Marino was just 20, everything seemed to come so easily to her on a tennis court. The Canadian reached the third round at the French Open that year; soon after, she rose to No. 38 in the world rankings.

It was not quite so easy off the court. At the U.S. Open on Friday, for the first time since then, Marino will participate in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, marking the high point so far of her comeback from a five-year absence from the tour brought about by anxiety and what she calls “burnout.”

“If you talked to me during my retirement, I don’t know if I believed that I’d be back here. So that’s why I’m really proud of myself, just overcoming a lot of things and making it this far — and hopefully, even further,” Marino said. “The word I keep kind of coming back to is ‘gratitude.’ I feel very, very fortunate that I’m able to return to the sport again and that I’ve had success. Every moment I get on court, I’m grateful.”

The pressures of being a young athlete growing up while traveling the world, trying to break through, seeking significant results, can take a toll. Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, is just one prominent example of a tennis player who has discussed her struggles with mental health in recent years. Ash Barty left the tour for 2 1/2 years in her teens, came back to play and win three Grand Slam titles, then retired this year while ranked No. 1 at age 25.

“You can’t stop kids doing what they need to do, especially with these young players. You have to let them live their lives,” Marino’s mother, Catherine, said in a phone interview from her home in Vancouver, where she has been watching Rebecca’s matches from the same spot in the kitchen she tracked the French Open in 2011.

“Every point, I’m there with her, definitely. When she won (against Daria Snigur in the second round), I had to pinch myself. I couldn’t believe it,” said Mom, who has been sending Marino photos of the two family dogs, goldendoodles Jasper and Stanley, this week. “I am so proud of her. ... We’ve been on a bit of a journey.”

Things became overwhelming for Marino in 2012, and she tried a six-month break to see if that would help. When she played next, things were not appreciably better. So she stopped for good. Or so she thought.

“I was just burnt out completely — not just physical, but mental and emotional burnout. I was done. I was just cooked,” said Marino, who is 31. “Now that I’m more mature and looking back, I wish I could help my younger self to sort of go through all of that. But it also made me who I am today.”

Out of the professional game, Marino tried new things. She studied English literature at the University of British Columbia. She took up rowing (her uncle, George Hungerford, was a gold medalist in the sport at the 1964 Olympics). She gave tennis lessons.

Going back to her former life was not in the picture, she says, until 2017, when her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. (He passed away in 2020; his life was celebrated during Billie Jean King Cup matches on the two-year anniversary of his death this April).

“It made me reflect on a lot of things,” said Marino, who found speaking to a therapist helped and encouraged others to do the same. “And something that I kept coming back to was my tennis and how that was sort of unresolved.”

She was invited to be a hitting partner at the Vancouver Open and that did the trick: She thought, for the first time, she was ready to return.

“I wanted to see if I was comfortable around a tournament environment and then I’d make my decision,” she recalled. “So by the end of the week, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it.’ ... I was in a fantastic place mentally. So two weeks before school started for my last year of university, I dropped my classes, quit my job, stopped the rowing team and went all in.”

By early 2018, Marino was competing. In 2021, she played her first Grand Slam event in eight years. This July, she climbed back into the WTA’s top 100 for the first time in 10 years (she is No. 106 this week).

Now comes Marino’s chance to get to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career: She faces 36th-ranked Zhang Shuai of China on Court 5 on Friday.

“She’s gone through more than anyone can imagine and done it on her own. To be in such a dark place, and be able to walk out of this and still love to play tennis and get to the situation she is now, is just amazing,” said Austin Nunn, who has known Marino for about a decade and began representing her this year. “And I think she appreciates it a bit more, because she understands where she came from.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point was over and it hit him that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. “I felt like the world stopped,” Tiafoe said. “I couldn’t hear anything for a minute.” Then Tiafoe found himself “losing it in the locker room” when he saw that NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a Twitter shoutout. “Bro,” Tiafoe said, “I was going crazy.”
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Pride, he said, at lifting himself out of...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

No. 5 seeds Ruud, Jabeur to play in US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY Both No. 5 seeds headline the first day of quarterfinal play at the U.S. Open. On the men’s side, Casper Ruud of Norway plays No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ruud is the French Open runner-up and Berrettini was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021. Later in Ashe, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on the women’s side. Tomljanovic is playing for the second time since she beat Serena Williams and sent her into an apparent retirement. At night, No. 12 seed Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes on No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both night matches are at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is 4-0 in Ashe this year and is playing the Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. The 18-year-old Gauff, the French Open runner-up in June, is the youngest American to make it this far at the U.S. Open since Melanie Oudin was 17 in 2009. TUESDAY’S FORECAST Rainy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
TENNIS
The Associated Press

No. 3 Alcaraz beats Cilic in 5-set match | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 2:30 a.m. It’s going to be a U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup of two rising stars when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 11-seed Jannik Sinner. The 19-year-old Alcaraz was the last to advance in one of the longest nights ever at the Open -- that included a fourth set that lasted about an hour -- with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Burnout#Anxiety#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Canadian#Grand Slam
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy