voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Woman Pleads Guilty For Embezzling $2.7 Million
(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
Evers, Michels highlight different issues they believe are top priorities for WI
On this Labor Day, Governor Tony Evers and businessman Tim Michels are capitalizing on President Joe Biden's visit by taking a stance on issues Wisconsinites are concerned about.
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the Minnesota State Fair after a shooting there Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, officers responded reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. The department said prior...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Democrats predict Biden's approval rating will jump after Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE — Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, predicts President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Wisconsin will jump after his Labor Day appearance in Milwaukee. "What we've seen everywhere is when the president comes to town and people hear directly from President Biden about the...
Tim Michels spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Robert Camel. He is wanted for a parole violation and has strong ties to Racine.
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitchforks and torches’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
drydenwire.com
Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels
Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
