Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares

Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills

COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex, GA 30273. #Claytonconnected.
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
CBS 46

MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA

