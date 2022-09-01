ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

 4 days ago
Wendy Hilliard
4d ago

California's electrical grid can't even support the EVs they have now! this is a ridiculous law. thanks Northam!. we need to get us out of this unsustainable ridiculous process

85
Betty Lou Fox
4d ago

Just think- CA is under Newson’s wkend order to not charge EVs due to the electric grid un sustainability! Just think if all cars were now EV? The electric grids would be down consistently and govt could control our usage as well, keep us from leaving our homes. R ppl so shallow to not see the writing on the wall w these laws meant to control us?

52
Joe lying Biden
4d ago

it's pretty screwed up when you have a former governor a Democrat who made ties with other Democratic states to follow the laws and regulations instead of their own. you know honestly the Republicans should change their party name instead of the Republican party they should be the Mr Clean party. cuz they're always cleaning up the Democrats mess every time.

59
