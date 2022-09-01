Read full article on original website
Thalles Howard
3d ago
I wonder if the students are complaining? Is this another ploy by the liberals to call racism when they let the current guy in the white house get away with it? When he did it on national TV about black and brown people don't make enough money or have homes to get college loan forgiveness. And he gets a pass because he is a democrat?
Peter Pickering
3d ago
Hey guys , these kids are throwing all your leftist woke crap back in your face, these are everyday kids who obviously missed the your suppose to be racist memo !! Here is thought, they all looked like they were willing participants having a good time , let's learn from that instead of calling on more hate !!
313 BORN
3d ago
When did it become the responsibility of a school to be in control of off campus activities by students?
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
WZZM 13
Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7. The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history. Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines...
2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists
Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University teacher’s union set to vote on strike
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A labor dispute at Eastern Michigan University is showing no signs of letting up. The teacher’s union there is set to make a critical vote on Tuesday that could signal a strike just as the school year gets underway. Last week the faculty union rejected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Critical vote coming Tuesday in Eastern Michigan University labor dispute
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A labor dispute at Eastern Michigan University shows no sign of letting up. The faculty union at the university is set to make a critical vote Tuesday that could signal a strike just as the school year gets underway. “It’s kind of weird, being the beginning...
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Touchdowns galore for Dexter in rout of Skyline
The points came early and often for Dexter’s football team in its 59-8 win over Ann Arbor Skyline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts led 31-0 after the first quarter and were ahead 45-0 at halftime on their way to their second-straight 2-0 start, which is something they haven’t done since the 1988 and 1989 seasons.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection
DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nostalgia factor: Ypsilanti’s Game Pawn brings back retro gaming
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Garrett Pyatt and Cam Sohrabi never thought buying and selling video games would become their careers. The two friends met in high school and started selling games to make some extra cash. They sold their own games, their friends used games, and even some video games they found at garage sales or thrift stores.
Quarterbacks Payton Thorne, Cade McNamara react differently to subpar starts
The QB situations in East Lansing and Ann Arbor couldn't be more different...
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
At 77, Luther Campbell still appeals to hearts, minds and bodies at Powerhouse Gym
There is no guarantee that a call to the cellphone belonging to Luther “Big Lu” Campbell will be answered. But for every unanswered call, the caller most certainly will receive some very specific instructions, such as: “please leave an extensive positive message.” The voice message also explains that Campbell does not text, or Skype, or engage in social media in any form. And if there is to be future communication, “we must talk.” As the voice message gets close to wrapping up, a wish goes out to the caller and the caller’s loved ones to “continue to have a blessed day.” And the message closes with five endearing words: “peace and love to you.”
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim
With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial in Southfield displays gravestones for those that have died due to gun violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A gravestone memorial in Southfield symbolizes the number of gun deaths in Oakland County since the beginning of the year. A devastating reminder of the lives that were lost. The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road and is dotted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say. The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say. Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she...
