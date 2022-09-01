There is no guarantee that a call to the cellphone belonging to Luther “Big Lu” Campbell will be answered. But for every unanswered call, the caller most certainly will receive some very specific instructions, such as: “please leave an extensive positive message.” The voice message also explains that Campbell does not text, or Skype, or engage in social media in any form. And if there is to be future communication, “we must talk.” As the voice message gets close to wrapping up, a wish goes out to the caller and the caller’s loved ones to “continue to have a blessed day.” And the message closes with five endearing words: “peace and love to you.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO