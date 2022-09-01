ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 73

Thalles Howard
3d ago

I wonder if the students are complaining? Is this another ploy by the liberals to call racism when they let the current guy in the white house get away with it? When he did it on national TV about black and brown people don't make enough money or have homes to get college loan forgiveness. And he gets a pass because he is a democrat?

Reply(19)
20
Peter Pickering
3d ago

Hey guys , these kids are throwing all your leftist woke crap back in your face, these are everyday kids who obviously missed the your suppose to be racist memo !! Here is thought, they all looked like they were willing participants having a good time , let's learn from that instead of calling on more hate !!

Reply(3)
18
313 BORN
3d ago

When did it become the responsibility of a school to be in control of off campus activities by students?

Reply(3)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists

Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University teacher’s union set to vote on strike

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A labor dispute at Eastern Michigan University is showing no signs of letting up. The teacher’s union there is set to make a critical vote on Tuesday that could signal a strike just as the school year gets underway. Last week the faculty union rejected...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Sterling Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
Sterling Heights, MI
Society
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection

DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nostalgia factor: Ypsilanti’s Game Pawn brings back retro gaming

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Garrett Pyatt and Cam Sohrabi never thought buying and selling video games would become their careers. The two friends met in high school and started selling games to make some extra cash. They sold their own games, their friends used games, and even some video games they found at garage sales or thrift stores.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#High School Football#Guns#Breakfast#Black People#American Football#Racism#Stevenson High School
fox2detroit.com

Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

At 77, Luther Campbell still appeals to hearts, minds and bodies at Powerhouse Gym

There is no guarantee that a call to the cellphone belonging to Luther “Big Lu” Campbell will be answered. But for every unanswered call, the caller most certainly will receive some very specific instructions, such as: “please leave an extensive positive message.” The voice message also explains that Campbell does not text, or Skype, or engage in social media in any form. And if there is to be future communication, “we must talk.” As the voice message gets close to wrapping up, a wish goes out to the caller and the caller’s loved ones to “continue to have a blessed day.” And the message closes with five endearing words: “peace and love to you.”
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy